Student says he was called ‘transgender freak’ during Feb. 8 attack outside N. Attleboro High School

The teen’s recounting of the assault was included in police reports filed in Attleboro District Court, where 18-year-old Allen Hart, of Walpole, was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the fight, including a misdemeanor civil rights violation and felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court papers. A not guilty plea was entered for Hart, and he was released on personal recognizance. A juvenile also was arraigned on similar charges.

A North Attleboro High School transgender student who was allegedly attacked Feb. 8 in the school parking lot after a basketball game against Foxborough suffered injuries to his forehead, cheek, and knuckle and told police he was called a “transgender freak” and an anti-lesbian slur during the encounter, legal filings show.

A lawyer for Hart said Tuesday that there were conflicting witness accounts, and that his client was subjected to name-calling and punched first by the transgender student.

Foxborough Superintendent Amy Berdos said in a statement earlier this week that the incident “is contrary to everything that the Foxborough schools teach and believe in.”

John J. Antonucci, the superintendent in North Attleboro, also responded to the violence in a statement Thursday.

“We have been in contact with the student and their family since the incident occurred offering our complete support,” Antonucci said. “As this incident impacted our entire school community, we have made counseling available to anyone who requested it. This was a deeply upsetting and disturbing incident. We denounce all acts of hate and violence.”

The alleged victim, whose pronouns are he and him and who’s transitioning from female to male, told police that as he and two friends were exiting the gym, a group of Foxborough students began profanely calling him an anti-lesbian slur and asking “are you a boy or a girl” and saying “you transgender freak,” court records show.

The teen told police that a male student approached him and took a swing while saying words to the effect of “transgender freak,” court records show, before shoving him up against a car and continuing to strike him. The assailant, the teen said, wouldn’t let go, so he may have punched him a few times in the face in self-defense.

The teen also said that as he was being assaulted, he could hear other voices saying “stop touching IT,” “get off of IT,” and that they “don’t even know what IT is,” a police report said.

Police reports said one witness initially identified the charged juvenile as the one who assaulted the transgender student, but then said she wasn’t sure. Another witness who identified himself as a friend of the juvenile defendant and Hart told authorities he saw Hart “bear hugging” the alleged victim, who was screaming and swinging his arms, according to legal filings.

The friend said the charged juvenile separated Hart and the transgender teen, records show, and said he hadn’t heard any name-calling beyond bickering back and forth and shouts of “screw Foxborough.”

Hart told investigators the charged juvenile had “nothing to do” with the attack, according to court documents. He was accompanied by his mother during an interview with law enforcement and was “extremely nervous, shaking, and had a flushed red face” a police report said.

Hart told police there was a lot of arguing in the parking lot after the game between people from the two towns. Hart said he was called “fat,” a police report said, and admitted to calling the alleged victim “transgender” but claimed he only grabbed him after the transgender youth punched him first.

Hart also told police he grabbed the teen by the arm and put him against the car, backing off when the charged juvenile patted him on the back, according to the report.

In addition, police wrote Hart was “adamant” in stating that he did not call the transgender youth an anti-lesbian slur. He said he used a different term that rhymes with that slur and that’s meant as a crude commentary on someone’s promiscuity, according to the report.

Hart has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 8.

