Uber driver reports attack by passenger in Roxbury

The driver called police around 10:40 a.m., to report that he had been attacked by his passenger after arriving at Harold Park, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.

An Uber driver told police Thursday that he was attacked by a passenger who punched and kicked him after dropping him off in Roxbury, according to Boston police.

Upon arrival, the driver was treated by EMS at the scene but refused transportation to a hospital, Boyle said.

The driver told police the passenger was talking loudly in the car and refused to quiet down when he asked, Boyle said. When the driver pulled up to the Harold Park address, the passenger kicked his car and then punched the driver in the face two or three times, leaving a cut on his nose. The driver fell onto the sidewalk where the passenger kicked him, Boyle said.

The passenger was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 foot 7 inches, wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, Boyle said.

The suspect was still at-large Thursday evening. The incident is under investigation.





