Warm temperatures and a high wind warning

It’s worth noting that there are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in a wide swath running from Oklahoma all the way up through Maine. On the cold side of the storm, there will be snow, freezing rain, and sleet with difficult travel. To the east, where winds are coming out of the south, there were wind advisories from the Gulf Coast all the way up to Eastern Maine. This gives you an idea of how extensive this particular system is. It’s not particularly unusual but it is rather large.

A fairly large late winter storm is moving through the center of the country Thursday morning. This time of the year, storms have a cold and a warm side and we are obviously on the warm one. Many spots are over 40 degrees warmer this morning than 24 hours ago!

The weather system affecting New England is impacting much of the eastern half of the US. NOAA

Because of the system’s strong southerly winds, temperatures are going to reach near or above 60 Thursday afternoon, perhaps eclipsing the record high of 61 set back in 1981. Even if we don’t break the record, much of the snow cover is going to disappear, and if you’re wanting to enjoy the warm weather today you won’t have to worry about any precipitation.

Temperatures will be around 60 Thursday afternoon with sunshine and clouds and breezy conditions. WeatherBELL

The wind is really the big story with wind warnings posted for Eastern Connecticut, all of Rhode Island, and Southeastern Massachusetts, including Boston and up to Worcester. This area could see winds gusting over 60 miles an hour overnight and during the first part of the morning Friday. This is strong enough to create some scattered power outages and perhaps some tree damage.

High wind warnings are more severe than wind advisories. NOAA

Further inland, winds will still be gutsy but not as strong and power outages are less likely. Most of the short-range models agree that the wind will peak around 2 or 3 a.m. and then start to subside after sunrise.

The short-range models agree winds will peak in the early morning hours Friday. NOAA

There will be a burst of rain accompanying the strongest winds after midnight. Because the system is moving so fast, I’m not concerned about any flooding although big puddles are definitely a possibility in any localized downpours. Most areas will be around half an inch of rainfall, not really noteworthy. Also, it would not be surprising if we hear the rumble of thunder.

Temperatures in the 50s Friday morning will be replaced by colder air in the 30s for the afternoon. NOAA

The high temperature for Friday will be recorded just before sunrise in the 50s, but once the frontal system passes, temperatures will start to fall and be back into the lower 30s by sunset. This will set us up for a colder weekend. I can’t rule out a rain or snow shower on Saturday, but Sunday will definitely be dry with mainly sunny skies and less wind.

Saturday’s highs will reach near 40 in the afternoon with a rain or snow shower. NOAA

President’s Day is my pick of the three-day weekend with temperatures near 50 along with plenty of sunshine. It may turn unsettled again by Tuesday, but it will be too warm for any snow. In the longer range, I think the next chance of any wintery weather may come sometime around next Friday, but obviously with a forecast over a week away that might not happen.