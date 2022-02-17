Weymouth High School mourns ‘promising young’ student who was shot to death in Quincy

Paul’s family could not be reached for comment Thursday, but the circle of friends and acquaintances the teenager developed during his four years at the school have been sharing their grief over his loss.

“In what has become all too common in today’s society, we grieve the loss of another, promising young man. We were fortunate to have Nathan as a part of our team over the past four years,’’ T.J. Byrne, head football coach posted on social media. “He was a gentleman and a pleasure to be around these past four years.”

The Weymouth High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own, senior Nathan Paul who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Quincy Tuesday night.

Paul, according to social media postings from his friends, was a senior who was preparing to attend his prom on a double date with a close friend.

“Man I don’t even know what to say bro I love you man. You was the realest in the group and always made us laugh even when we were mad you made sure we was all good,’' one friend wrote on their Instagram account.

School administrators said the death is taking its toll on students.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Weymouth Schools Superintendent Robert Wargo said in a statement Wednesday. “Moments like these are difficult to process for students, as well as staff and parents.”

Gunfire was reported by area residents near the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Germantown section of Quincy, authorities said.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey’s office has not formally identified Paul as the victim of Tuesday’s shooting pending additional identification procedures.

The victim was found inside a car on Yardarm Lane where the vehicle had traveled after the gunshots, Morrissey said on Tuesday. The victim was in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In his 400 word recollection of interactions with Paul, Byrne described him as polite, respectful to his coaches and a positive force among his teammates.

“Nathan didn’t slouch or look away. He kept eye contact with you throughout each conversation and his answers were always short and polite. “Yes, Coach.” “Okay, Coach.” “Thank you, Coach,’ Byrne wrote.

He added: “His eyes were big and beautiful.... Nathan was loved and well liked by everyone of his teammates, which is one of the greatest compliments one can receive living within the world of team sports.”

Byrne said Paul was a lineman while one of his siblings, Gregory, played running back.

“Nathan carried with him a sense of responsibility that was far beyond his years. It was obvious in how he spoke about Greg and looked after him, he loved him very much,” Byrne wrote.

Byrne explained his reasoning for sharing his memories of the slain teenager.

“My hope is these words carry with them the dignity and respect that is owed to the Paul Family in this tragic time, as well as provide comfort and warmth to the classmates, teammates and friends of our friend, Nathan Paul.”

