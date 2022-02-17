Woman assaulted in Spot Pond in Winchester after argument over her pets, police say

A woman walking her dogs near Spot Pond in Winchester was attacked Wednesday by a man after they argued about her pets and authorities are searching for the man, State Police said.
The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was walking her dogs in the Middlesex Falls State Reservation which includes Spot Pond, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail Thursday.
The woman “reported that she was struck by a man near the land bridge at Spot Pond after a confrontation over the woman’s dogs,” he wrote. “The man continued on the path while the victim was assisted out of the woods by a Good Samaritan.”
The woman declined medical attention, according to Procopio.
