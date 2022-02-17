5 things to know about the possible depositions of Donald Trump and two of his children

Here, compiled from Globe wire and major media reports, is a quick briefing on the latest twist in the case:

Former president Donald Trump and two of his children must show up within 21 days to answer questions in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday, though it’s not clear yet if it will actually happen.

New York County State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Thursday that the former president, as well as son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump, must appear for sworn testimony.

“Today, justice prevailed,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law.”

Advertisement

What is the investigation about?

James’s office has said it is looking into whether Trump and the Trump Organization misstated the value of his assets “on annual financial statements, tax submissions, and other documents and made other material misrepresentations provided to third parties in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.“

The office has also said it has found facts and evidence indicating there were “material misstatements and omissions” and it wanted to make a “final determination” about who was responsible for them - so it needed to question the three Trumps.

What happens next?

Trump is known for taking an aggressive legal approach. And, sure enough, a Trump lawyer has already promised to appeal, The Washington Post reports.

Trump has also sued James over her investigation in federal court in Syracuse, N.Y.

What choices will the Trumps have when they’re deposed?

If the depositions do take place, the Trumps will be facing a difficult question: Should they answer questions or assert their Fifth Amendment right not to offer testimony that might incriminate themselves?

Advertisement

James questioned Eric Trump, Trump’s other son, in October 2020. He invoked his Fifth Amendment in response to more than 500 questions, according to court documents.

What were the legal issues?

Trump’s lawyers argued to the judge in a hearing Thursday that having Trump sit for a civil deposition now, while his company is also the subject of a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, would be an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

If Trump were to testify in the civil probe, anything he says could be used against him in the criminal investigation.

“If she wants sworn testimony from my client, he’s entitled to immunity. He gets immunity for what he says, or he says nothing,” Trump’s criminal defense lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said in the hearing, which was conducted by video conference.

If Trump invokes the Fifth, Fischetti said, it could hurt a potential criminal defense. He said that it would be “on every front page in the newspaper in the world. And how can I possibly pick a jury in that case?”

Another Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, accused James of trying to use the civil investigation to gather evidence for the criminal probe. And she said James was engaging in “selective prosecution.”

A lawyer for the attorney general’s office, Kevin Wallace, told the judge it wasn’t unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time.

Advertisement

He said that “the legal issues that we’re dealing with here are pretty standard.”

Engoron said in his ruling that “the target of a hybrid civil/criminal investigation cannot use the Fifth Amendment as a both a sword and a shield; a shield against questions and a sword against the investigation itself.” He said that in the civil deposition the Trumps can decline to answer any questions that they claim might incriminate them - and that refusal can’t be used against them in a criminal prosecution.

“In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.” Engoron wrote.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.