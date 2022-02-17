Anime convention avoided being a super-spreader with COVID safety practices, CDC reports

Just 119 of the 4,560 attendees whose test results were available became infected, the CDC said.

But that didn’t happen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, for reasons that are now well established: Masks, vaccination, boosters, limiting interactions, and the air filtration in the mammoth Javits Center largely prevented the virus’s transmission.

When 53,000 people gathered at a New York City anime convention in late November, the stage was set for widespread transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was just beginning its march across the United States.

More than 4,000 survey respondents "reported always wearing a mask while indoors at the event. Compared with test-negative respondents, test-positive respondents were more likely to report attending bars, karaoke, or nightclubs, and eating or drinking indoors near others for at least 15 minutes," the report said.

That conclusion was supported by a second report released Thursday showing that the virus infected 16 of 23 friends who attended the event together - with some staying in the same rental and socializing in bars or restaurants away from the convention - and that some brought the virus home to their households.

Though everyone in the social group was vaccinated, the highly contagious Omicron variant infected 70 percent of them, the CDC reported, as well as 33 percent of their household contacts - a remarkably high “attack rate.” The first person in the cluster was a man from Minnesota who flew to the convention the day before it began and later became the first reported case of community-acquired Omicron infection in the United States.

"Potential contributing factors to the high attack rates include unmasked and prolonged contact in social settings and residential accommodations," the CDC reported. "This finding among this group contrasts with the observed overall transmission at the convention, which was relatively low."

All of the Omicron infections at the convention - a gathering of fans of a Japanese style of animation - were found in this one cluster. The rest were caused by the Delta variant or other sublineages of the virus.

Despite the Omicron variant’s infectiousness, none of the 23 were hospitalized and their symptoms were mostly not severe, the CDC said. And those who had received booster shots fared somewhat better than those who were only fully vaccinated: Six of 11 who had been given the extra shot became infected, compared with 10 of 12 who had completed only their initial vaccination series.

"Persons who have received a booster dose can still become infected, but they are less likely to experience severe illness, hospitalization, or death," according to the report. Six more people, all household contacts of the friend group, became infected after the convention when the group went home.

The CDC acknowledged that its conclusions were based on a review of a cluster of only 30 people, seven of whom did not respond, and were partly dependent on the use of at-home antigen tests, which are not as sensitive as lab tests. Both were among the factors that could have affected the results, the agency said.

In a third report, the CDC found that the 98 percent vaccination rate among personnel on a Navy ship after a port visit to Reykjavik, Iceland, in July probably limited a viral outbreak to 6.3 percent of the 350 people aboard. That contrasts with infection rates of 25 percent earlier in the pandemic, the CDC said.

The anime convention attracted tens of thousands of people from 30 countries from Nov. 19 to 21. Video showed large groups of people packed together at times, but people who were there said the crowd largely obeyed the mask requirement. Under New York's rules for large indoor events, anyone over 12 was required to show proof of at least one vaccine shot.

The outcome was much better than public health officials feared when people who attended began reporting illness in the days after the gathering. Just 2.6 percent who were tested and responded to the CDC were infected. Twenty samples of infected people were genetically sequenced. Fifteen proved to be Delta strain of the virus and five were the Omicron strain.

Only one infected person associated with the event was hospitalized, and no one died. The attendees were largely people in their 20s and 30s, and a significant portion had received boosters.

The Omicron variant was only beginning to spread in the United States at the time, but the CDC concluded that prevention measures had a substantial impact, in contrast with a February 2020 biotechnology conference in Boston that became a superspreader event.

“Reported prevention measures (vaccination requirements, enforcement of mask use, and avoidance of unmasked indoor settings), and a venue with HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] filtration likely accounted for the limited number of event-associated cases,” Thursday’s report said.