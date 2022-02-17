Court lets ruling against Cowboys for Trump stand

Griffin, a Republican county commissioner from Tularosa in southern New Mexico, sued New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in 2020 in response to mounting pressure on Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee in New Mexico, and Griffin’s concerns that might lead to other disclosure requirements about contributions and spending.

In a written order obtained Wednesday, the Denver-based US Court of Appeals for the 10th District declined to reverse a lower court ruling that upheld state registration requirements for Cowboys for Trump as a political organization.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A federal appeals court has turned away a constitutional challenge by the group Cowboys for Trump and cofounder Couy Griffin to New Mexico election laws and registration requirements for political groups.

Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich of the 10th Circuit cited several shortcomings in Griffin’s legal appeal, while declining to reverse the lower court’s dismissal.

Contacted Wednesday, Griffin said the latest court decision was unfair and that he is discussing how to respond with his attorney Sidney Powell, a former lawyer to the Trump reelection campaign.

“It’s a tough decision and an unfair decision because all I’ve tried doing is supporting Trump and standing up for our freedoms,” Griffin said in a text message.

Associated Press

Oregon’s top court says Kristof can’t run

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement.

The justices upheld a decision by Oregon election officials that Kristof did not meet the qualifications to run for Oregon’s highest office, citing in particular that Kristof voted in New York in the 2020 election.

Questions about Kristof’s residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October, the same month that The New York Times announced he had resigned. According to Oregon law, candidates for governor must have been a residents of this state for at least three years before elections.

Kristof in a tweet called the ruling “of course, very disappointing.”

He added: “But while I won’t be on the ballot, I’m not giving up on our State. I know we can be better.”

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner for years was a globe-trotting foreign correspondent and columnist and Kristof’s attempt to run as a Democrat for governor generated a lot of interest. He has raised $2.7 million in campaign donations.

Kristof, 62, told election officials in a sworn statement that he moved as a 12-year-old with his parents to a farm in Yamhill, Ore., in 1971, and has considered it to be his home ever since.

He has purchased additional acreage nearby since then. His lawyers said he has paid taxes on the properties and that he filed Oregon income tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin and Compliance Specialist Lydia Plukchi told Kristof they rejected his filing for governor because he didn’t meet the constitutional requirements to be a candidate.

Kristof’s attorneys told the Supreme Court that the secretary of state’s broad interpretation of the Constitution’s requirements for governor may disfavor candidates like Kristof who frequently travel and maintain multiple residences.

Kristof regularly visited his Oregon property, which he expanded over the years after moving away to attend Harvard and Oxford universities before joining the Times.

Three former Oregon secretaries of state sided with Kristof, saying in a newspaper opinion article that “a person should be presumed to be a resident of the place or places they consider to be home.”

“It is clear he considers Oregon ‘home,’” Jeanne Atkins, Bill Bradbury and Phil Keisling wrote, referring to Kristof.

Democrats have held Oregon’s governor’s office since 1987. Candidates currently running for governor include Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read.

After the ruling preventing Kristof from running was issued, Kotek tweeted that Kristof’s ‘’voice will continue to be important as we tackle Oregon’s biggest issues. I look forward to working with him as a fellow Democrat.”

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Representative Christine Drazan, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

Former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson is running as an independent.

Associated Press

Bipartisan Senate group to focus on Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON — The Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by the Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons.

The working group, being led by Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, and Senator Mike Braun, Republican of Indiana, is aimed at developing policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress.

The group plans to examine the conditions of incarceration inside America’s 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, also will be part of the group.

The federal prison system, a hotbed of corruption and misconduct, has been plagued by myriad crises in recent years, including widespread criminal activity among employees, systemic sexual abuse at a federal women’s prison in California, critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies, the rapid spread of COVID-19, a failed response to the pandemic, and dozens of escapes. And late last month, two inmates were killed in a gang clash at a federal penitentiary in Texas, prompting a nationwide lockdown.

In early January, the embattled federal prisons director, Michael Carvajal, announced he was resigning amid growing criticism over his leadership of the bureau. The Justice Department is searching for a new director — even posting advertisements on LinkedIn — but hasn’t found a replacement yet.

“America’s prisons and jails are horrifically dysfunctional and too often places where brutality and criminality are prevalent,” Ossoff said in a statement to the AP on Thursday. “The Senate Bipartisan Prison Policy Working Group will identify and advance solutions.”

Ossoff, Braun, and several other lawmakers, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, have introduced legislation to require the director of the Bureau of Prisons to be confirmed by the Senate, as is the case with nearly every other major federal agency.

In a statement, Durbin said the working group was “essential to helping us achieve our goal of creating safer conditions for those at correctional facilities.” He said the trio was “committed to working on a bipartisan basis to improve conditions and safety, strengthen transparency and communications, and reduce recidivism in our federal prison system.”

The Senate passed legislation that Ossoff had introduced to require federal prisons to repair and upgrade security systems, including broken surveillance cameras. Failing security cameras in federal prisons have allowed inmates to escape undetected and were the center of the investigation when wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls as young as 14, killed himself behind bars in 2019.

Associated Press