Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine situation

President Joe Biden said Thursday morning that the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained “very high,” and that he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to carry it out within several days.

Who is saying that an invasion is imminent?

Alarms are being raised that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment. Here is a quick briefing, based on Globe wire services and major media reports, on what you need to know.

“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine,” he said, though he said he still believed a diplomatic resolution was possible, adding that “there is a path. There is a way through this.”

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday that “evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council Thursday that Russia is likely to fabricate a pretext for its invasion and had already picked out objectives to advance on, including the capital, Kyiv, CNN reported.

In another indicator of rising tensions, the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled, The New York Times reported.

Wait, weren’t the Russians withdrawing?

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week and reiterated Thursday that troops were being moved away from the border. But US and other officials don’t believe it.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was joined by the head of NATO in Brussels, said Russia continued to move troops closer to Ukraine’s borders, was adding combat aircraft, and was stocking up on blood supplies in anticipation of casualties on the battlefield.

“I was a soldier myself not that long ago,” Austin said. “I know firsthand that you don’t do these sorts of things for no reason. And you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home.” The US has estimated Russia has 150,000 troops in the area.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO chief, said, “They have enough troops to launch a full-scale invasion,” repeating his assertion that Russia could attack Ukraine with very little warning.

Is America going to be involved?

Biden reiterated Tuesday he will not send American troops to fight for Ukraine, but he said that “we have supplied the Ukrainian military with equipment to help them defend themselves. We have provided training and advice and intelligence for the same purpose.”

The United States has also started deploying 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Another 8,500 are on standby, and some U.S. troops are expected to move toward Bulgaria. “I have sent additional U.S. forces to bolster NATO’s eastern flank,” Biden said Tuesday. Other NATO countries are also moving troops and equipment to the NATO countries near Ukraine.

Biden emphasized he was committed to defending the countries in NATO, the Western military alliance created at the end of the Cold War. Ukraine is at the eastern edge of the NATO area but it is not in NATO.

If war breaks out, Biden administration officials warned last month, the US could back a Ukrainian insurgency. Biden has also threatened Putin with “economic consequences like none he’s ever seen,”

How did this all begin?

Ukraine was part of the Russian empire for centuries and then became a republic within the Soviet Union. It won independence when the USSR broke up in 1991. The country in recent years has moved to forge closer ties with the West.

Russia has balked at the idea of Ukraine - which shares a border with Russia - joining NATO, painting such a scenario as an existential threat.

Russia says it wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders, and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe, demands the allies have flatly rejected.

While the US and its allies have rejected Moscow’s demands to bar membership to Ukraine, they offered to engage in talks with Russia on limiting missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills, and other confidence-building measures.

Russia’s foreign ministry responded Thursday, deploring the West’s refusal to meet the main Russian security demands and reaffirming that Moscow could take unspecified “military-technical measures.”

At the same time, it said Russia was ready to discuss other measures to enhance security.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





