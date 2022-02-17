Schools are now at the frontline of American politics

Earlier this week, voters in liberal San Francisco ousted three members of their school board over assertions, among other things, that the school board members were more worried about renaming schools than they were about safely re-opening them amid the pandemic. In Florida, it is likely that a bill will pass that essentially bars any discussion of homosexuality or same-sex marriage for most age groups, and leaves undefined how it can be discussed at all, even though same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide for nearly a decade. And in school board elections around the country this spring, a large amount of money is expected to be spent for all kinds of reasons. Politico reported on Wednesday that in Austin, Texas, parents formed a political action committee to raise $100,000 to defend two incumbents for the school board there.

But it is public schools and school boards that are the center of the debate this election year, and for good reason.

The US Senate this month is taking up big, important questions that have the potential to make a huge mark on American life. Senators are talking about crime . They are talking about inflation . They are talking about a new Supreme Court nominee . They are even talking about a potential war that could remake geopolitics in Europe.

The reason why school boards and public schools, in general, are now where the most heated action is politically makes sense in context. It is where the rubber meets the road as it relates to government decisions on race and COVID, two of the most divisive issues of the past few years. On top of that, it is also deeply personal to anyone with a child in school.

Advertisement

Voters are increasingly ranking education as an issue that will influence their vote on Election Day. A CNN poll last week found 81 percent of voters nationwide said education will be a top item that they will be voting on in the midterm election, trailing only inflation and the economy and well ahead of even COVID.

Advertisement

Poll numbers like that are part of the reason there has been so much emphasis from politicians to either remake education, as is the case on the right, or drop mask mandates in schools, as Democratic governors have recently been eager to do.

That said, a voter saying they will vote on education isn’t the full story when you drill down. The same CNN poll found that a third of those who said education was important to their vote just had a general position that schooling is important and has broad societal benefit. Only a quarter said they had an issue with curricula, including just 7 percent who mentioned critical race theory, a concept that is driving a lot of bills in conservative states.

Unlike the discussion on cable news about education, it is usually individuals serving on school boards who have to make decisions on what will be taught, who will teach it, and what COVID protocols will be put in place.

This discussion about how COVID is impacting schools has split the Democratic base. The split is easy to understand. A January poll from NBC News found that 65 percent of Americans were concerned about the impact of missed in-person school days on the education of children. In the same survey only 51 percent of Democrats said they were concerned more about COVID spreading in schools compared to 43 percent who said they were more worried about kids falling behind in school. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, even sued the Democratic-led school board hoping to force it to open schools.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Republicans are taking the conversation in a different direction by injecting culture wars into the debate, and banning certain topics from the classrooms of public schools.

America hasn’t seriously debated education policy on the national level since the 2000 presidential campaign. And this midterm year there isn’t so much a debate about the topic with two different sides as it is a mix of several conversations.

Nonetheless, schools and education in general is set up to be one of the most discussed items of this election year.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.