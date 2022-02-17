These maps show how much the COVID-19 situation has improved in each Mass. community since Omicron’s peak

After the Omicron variant fueled a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the number of infections has declined dramatically in recent weeks.
Massachusetts is now on the other end of the Omicron wave, with cities and towns across the state now reporting fewer COVID-19 cases after reaching a peak in January. The state’s overall percent positivity has been consistently dropping after reaching more than 20 percent in mid-January. It now stands at less than 3 percent in the state’s most recent data report.
As the number of reported COVID-19 cases has dwindled, Massachusetts has also rolled back multiple public health measures in response. Governor Charlie Baker has lifted the statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools and loosened mask guidance for residents.
Using percent positivity, or the percent of tests that return a positive result out of the number of tests administered, the map below shows how much the COVID-19 situation has changed in Massachusetts across a period stretching from Jan. 2 to Feb. 12.
Swipe through to see how your town has fared.
