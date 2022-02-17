Social Studies: Justifying opinions; the influence of borders; wealthier schools win more games

In experiments conducted by a team of economists, people were significantly more likely to publicly support a contentious position if they could imply they were persuaded by a reputable source. Democrats and independents with Twitter accounts were more willing to tweet in opposition to defunding the police if the tweet implied they had been persuaded by a newspaper article “written by a Princeton professor on the strong scientific evidence that defunding the police would increase violent crime.” Viewers of such a tweet likewise had a more positive impression of the tweeter. But this effect was substantially reduced if the tweet only linked to the article and did not mention the professor and the scientific evidence. A similar pattern was found among Republicans on the subject of illegal immigration. The persuasive factors in this situation were a short clip of Tucker Carlson claiming that illegal immigrants commit more crime than other people or an unpublished study making a similar claim. The researchers say their findings might help explain the urge to “cancel” prominent people who promulgate controversial opinions and have outsize influence when it comes to licensing others to go public.

Engendering business

Using many years of data from MBA students and graduates of a top business school, which randomly assigned students to peer groups that took classes together for the first semester, an economist found that women who were assigned to a group with a higher proportion of men were more successful in closing the gender wage gap after graduation. The reason appears to be that they were more likely to enter high-paying male-dominated jobs, like finance.

Paper vs. plastic

In a series of experiments in the United States and China, researchers asked people to fill out surveys, on paper or on a digital tablet, that included solicitations for social causes. People were significantly more willing to help in the paper format, an effect the researchers attribute to the perception that decisions made on paper say more about one’s true self.

Bordering on hate

A sociologist at the University of California, Berkeley, proposes that international border crossings are breeding grounds for xenophobia, because they highlight economic differences between countries and because they attract nationalist groups. The sociologist collected and analyzed extensive data on Germany in the 1920s and 1930s, when border controls replaced the pre-World War I condition in which borders were mostly just lines on a map. Among the data the sociologist examined: local use of “Jewish bogeymen in Kinderschreck (children’s fright), an oral tradition that deploys fear to induce obedience in children.” The data revealed that antisemitism was significantly more prevalent near border crossings, even controlling for demographic, economic, and political characteristics of the locality.

Varsity blues

Using nationwide data on schools and varsity-level athletic competition, sociologists found that private schools and affluent public schools tend to beat working-class schools in sporting contests, even controlling for school spending per student and student/teacher ratios, number of students per grade, and racial demographics.

