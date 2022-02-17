A Steller’s Sea-Eagle is one for every birder’s life list

When birders talk about “rare” birds, we generally mean birds that are rare in a region, and Steller’s Sea-Eagle is as rare as a bird can be in New England. It is the first of its species to be seen east of Alaska, and after crossing an ocean and a continent, this one has reached the opposite side of the globe, about 5,000 miles from where it started. It is also globally rare, and it oozes charisma. This bird scores an 11 out of 10 on the birders’ excitement scale.

I have wanted to see a Steller’s Sea-Eagle for my whole life. This is not just any eagle, but one of the largest eagles in the world — twice the weight of a Bald Eagle, with a striking color pattern and massive yellow bill. They are rare, with a global population of less than 5,000, found along the remote coastline of the western North Pacific from Kamchatka to northern Japan. Until this year only a few had ever been seen on this side of the Pacific Ocean, and only in western Alaska. It was enough to fuel a birder’s fantasies, but I never expected to see one, let alone in New England.

Early on Dec. 20, 2021, the news came that a Steller’s Sea-Eagle was seen on the Taunton River, only an hour away from me. I dropped everything and headed there. Luckily, it stayed for a few more hours, and hundreds of happy birders were able to watch it as it sat and preened alongside some Bald Eagles. When it eventually took off, it circled for about 10 minutes and then set its wings, headed northwest, and disappeared.

It’s been a long time since I saw a life bird (a species I’ve never seen before) in my home state — and what a bird to see!

Ten days later it was found again, having moved about 180 miles northeast to the coast of Maine. It was seen almost daily in that area until Jan. 24, but then it disappeared again, despite intensive searching by hundreds of birders. A few weeks later, the Sea-Eagle has made another appearance in Maine, playing hide-and-seek with the searchers.

There’s more to the story.

A string of increasingly remarkable Steller’s Sea-Eagle sightings began in August 2020 in interior Alaska, then Texas (in March 2021), New Brunswick and Quebec (June to July 2021), and Nova Scotia (November 2021), before arriving in Massachusetts and Maine. The timeline and careful comparison of photographs suggest that it is the same eagle, wandering thousands of miles over 16 months through North America. It never stayed long in any one place and went missing for months at a time. How many states and provinces did it pass through? Where was it during that missing month between Nova Scotia and Massachusetts? And the biggest question: Where will it go next?

One of the fundamental pleasures of birding is that it gives us these mysteries and at the same time connects us to the rhythms and patterns of the natural world. The lives and movements of birds are linked to seasons and to the cycles of plants, insects, tides, and more. Most occurrences of locally rare birds fit established patterns. Species are found in particular locations and habitats, and within certain dates, even if they are found only once every few years in a region. These events are rare, but not random.

A Steller’s Sea-Eagle in New England is unprecedented, but other Siberian birds have been seen here. And this sea-eagle is still acting like a typical sea-eagle. It has found an area with climate and habitat similar to its usual range, where it can eat fish and follow a normal daily rhythm.

Many people feel an anthropomorphic sense of sadness, that this bird is “lost” and “alone,” but I think it’s better to consider it an explorer. This eagle wasn’t blown off course by a storm. It made choices, day after day, to move east. It might have a faulty internal compass, or it might just feel the urge to wander. Many of the “off-course” birds that we see survive and migrate back to their traditional range. In this way, they are pioneering new migration routes and new territory, which can lead to future range expansion for their species. The ability to fly gives birds unrivaled mobility. It’s one of the things that makes birding so exciting, and one of the things that makes birds so adaptable.

It’s remotely possible that this Steller’s Sea-Eagle is a harbinger, and more could follow. The bottom line, for me, is that there is something magical about seeing a Steller’s Sea-Eagle in Massachusetts. It’s a connection to a little bit of Kamchatka right here in New England. It’s a reminder that the natural world is, constantly and all at the same time, following ancient patterns and adding new ones. And it’s a reminder that, when it comes to birds, almost anything is possible.

David Allen Sibley is an American naturalist and author most recently of “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.”