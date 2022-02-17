Zero tolerance over unruly airline passengers

But to then argue that a no-fly list could cause headaches for these dangerously unruly passengers, such as jeopardizing their livelihoods or jobs, is precisely why such a national database should be put in place. It is the only way to get the attention of those who are responsible for such unacceptable behavior.

Re “A no-fly list for rowdy passengers? Not so fast” (Editorial, Feb. 14): You essentially make the argument in favor of a harsh penalty when you write, “The uptick of these incidents has placed airline employees in [a] work environment . . . that risks being verbally abused or physically assaulted on any given day. Not only that, but this kind of childish behavior has also put both crew members and other passengers at higher risk of contracting COVID, cause flight delays, and even resulted in emergency landings.”

And don’t underestimate the impact of COVID-19 — it may not be “in the rearview mirror,” as you so nonchalantly put it, any time soon. Many medical experts are now starting to say that we may have to live with the coronavirus long term, like the flu, and so we had better get used to it. And there will always be those who think they have a civil liberty to go mask-free.

We will never get used to rowdy airline passengers, nor should we.

Jack Fruchtman

Aquinnah





It’s a matter of safety, so penalty must be harsh

The Globe’s editorial against the federal government’s possibly establishing a no-fly list for unruly airline passengers was way off base. Those individuals who rebel against using masks on airplanes are self-centered and put the safety of all passengers and crew at risk.

The Federal Aviation Administration established mask requirements during the pandemic to keep passengers as safe as possible when flying. Those who refuse to adhere to those requirements and become belligerent and hostile toward the crew and other passengers are interfering with the safe operations of the airplane and are potentially endangering the lives of everyone onboard. These egocentric actions are not the same as refusing to wear a mask when going into a store or other public buildings. Although not akin to an actual hijacking, the results could be just as devastating depending on how violent or disruptive the passenger becomes.

Failure to adhere to the rules and regulations while flying, and threatening the operations of the plane, should land anyone on a permanent no-fly list. For the safety of the general public, the punishment for dangerous and unruly behavior must be severe. Anything less is simply no deterrent.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





Repeat offenders

Years ago, I knew someone who was arrested more than once for drunken driving. On one occasion, a judge was going to revoke his license, until his attorney argued that doing so would deprive him of his ability to earn a living. I don’t know whether he ever got his act together.

I’d prefer to see unruly passengers cool their heels in jail for a year and be on a national no-fly list for some period of time after they get out. I really don’t care at all if being on a national no-fly list forces them to find different employment.

Rick Schrenker

North Reading