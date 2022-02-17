Back in Boston, Brad Marchand still waiting on Gary Bettman’s decision

“I didn’t get any information from him,” said Cassidy, after noting that Marchand returned home soon after the hearing. “I think it’s at least a two-day process, and that’s why he didn’t stay here.”

Marchand made his plea for reduction Wednesday at Bettman’s office in Manhattan. As of puck drop, Bettman had yet to render his decision, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy .

ELMONT, N.Y — The Bruins were here Thursday night to face the Islanders and Brad Marchand was back home in Boston, still awaiting word from Gary Bettman on whether the NHL commissioner will reduce his six-game suspension.

Thursday night’s game was the fourth Marchand was forced to sit out for the swipes he took at Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8.

In the unlikely event that Bettman were to peel two games off the suspension, Marchand would join the club in Ottawa for Saturday night’s game against the Senators.

Marchand is expected to skate Friday at the club’s practice facility in Brighton. He joined the team for practice Wednesday in Manhattan at the Chelsea Piers Sky Rink.

If Bettman simply lets the clock run out prior to making a decision, Marchand would serve his last game on the sidelines Monday with the Avalanche in town for a holiday matinee. He then would be back in the lineup Thursday against the Kraken for the Bruins’ first visit to Seattle.

Bergeron returns

Patrice Bergeron, back in the lineup after suffering a lacerated scalp in a tumble Feb. 8 with the Penguins in town, centered a line with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.

On the backline, Urho Vaakanainen drew back into the six-pack, which triggered a couple of moves: Jack Ahcan’s return to Providence, and Connor Clifton’s move to the sideline. Vaakanainen, a left shot, played on the right side on a pairing with Derek Forbort.

Bergeron’s return meant Jack Studnicka again was the one to sit out. And when Marchand returns, that could make it even more difficult for Studnicka to work his way into the rotation.

“It’s a good question, whether he should be playing [in Providence] or riding around with us,” said Cassidy. “I think it will depend how long he goes without playing.”

The return of Bergeron bumped Erik Haula to a new line, centering Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. If the Bruins honor DeBrusk’s trade request prior to the March 21 deadline, that could open up roster space for Studnicka, who has delivered just one assist in eight games this season.

“I thought his best game was [last Saturday] against Ottawa,” said Cassidy. “He generated some good looks. The other night they weren’t as effective offensively. But every game he’s made a few plays, and that’s encouraging. Hopefully when he’s in there it starts producing results — obviously you want some of that. But as long as he’s generating, and the people around him are [doing the same], then that’s a positive.”

Olympic disappointment

Cassidy, prior to the NHL pulling out of its intended participation in the Olympics, was going to be one of Team Canada’s assistant coaches in Beijing.

He obviously was disappointed when Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinals, packing up without a medal.

“Listen, you’re still part of it,” he said. “I was only there for six weeks, you know, spending time at Banff for planning purposes regarding players and what you want to do. But you do meet some people with Hockey Canada who were there. So, you’re rooting for them. You root for Claude [Julien, Team Canada’s head coach], it would be good for him to win.”

Cassidy said he found himself rooting for various individual players, some of who were not wearing the Maple Leaf on their sweaters.

“The Chinese team had Cory Kane and Jeremy Smith,” Cassidy said, referring to a pair of ex-Providence Bruins. “So, guy on different teams … David Warsofsky was a Providence guy, and he played for the US.

“But as a whole, yes, it would have been great for Canada to advance a little further.”

Julien, the Bruins bench boss who Cassidy replaced in February 2017, appeared not to be headed to Beijing when he fell and fractured ribs during a Team Canada practice in Davos, Switzerland. But after a few days of of healing, he was fit enough to fly to Beijing and carry out his duties.

“Didn’t sound like he’d make it,” said Cassidy. “So, obviously he recovered, felt good enough, and hopefully back to work soon.”

Julien is still collecting the final year of his contract, worth $5 million, from the Canadiens.

And away we go

The Bruins will make their way to Ottawa on Friday, ahead of Saturday night’s game. Then it’s home to face the Avalanche on Monday, before departing the next day for their longest trek of the season, with stops in Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas, and Columbus.

