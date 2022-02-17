Bishop Stang’s Jake Cookinham spins record in shot put; Newburyport boys, Holliston girls capture team championships

“My [personal record] is 66-1. I didn’t throw a PR today, but, you know … some people do a sport because they like it,” Cookinham said. “I do it because I love it. I want it to be my full-time job.”

A roar erupted from Bishop Stang junior Jake Cookinham as he came out of his spin and launched the 5 kg shot put, and the ball soared, landing at 62 feet, 8¾ inches. Cookinham had just shattered the previous meet record of 61-1½ to become the Massachusetts Division 4 shot put champion.

Cookinham’s winning throw was several feet ahead of runner-up Yoofi Abaka of Burncoat (54-3¼) and third-place Jack Driscoll of Pembroke (48-11½).

Newburyport took home the boys’ team championship with 69 points, well ahead of runner-up Dracut (41). Holliston was the girls’ winner with 66 points, followed by Wilmington (50), Medfield (45) and Pentucket (42).

Cookinham, the reigning Junior Olympic national champion in shot put, started throwing only when a Bishop Stang track coach saw him carrying his double bass, and asked if he’d ever considered throwing. The then-freshman went on to place fifth at the MIAA Division 5 state meet.

“I was excited for his potential, but I didn’t know he was going to get this far this quick,” Bishop Stang throwing coach James Fortin said. “When we were at this meet two years ago, he was seeded eighth or ninth, around 41 feet, and he threw 48.”

As a freshman, Cookinham employed the common throwing technique of the glide. But during the pandemic, seeking to challenge himself and elevate his performance, he taught himself the spin technique on his driveway at home.

“I spent maybe from March to the middle of summer teaching myself, throwing every day,” Cookinham recalled. “I threw three, four hours a day, every day for four or five months.”

With the throwing circle at Bishop Stang in poor condition, Cookinham’s father, Richard, built a full-scale throwing field in their Rhode Island backyard, complete with a tent and lights for inclement weather. While hopeful the circle at Stang will be repaired in time for his senior season, Cookinham has received permission from the school to train and practice at his house.

“It was an injury concern,” Cookinham said. “Their circle isn’t safe enough for me to throw in as a spinner, whereas athletes who do a different technique, like the glide where they can just step out, it’s safe for them.”

Fortin is Cookinham’s primary coach at Stang, but even with his more than 30 years of experience, he’s running out of things to teach. Justin Rodhe, a Canadian Olympic thrower based in Ohio, coaches Cookinham virtually in addition to Fortin. Between the two, Cookinham practices about 15-20 hours a week, not including the time he spends following the world of throwing, watching meets and studying the sport.

“I watch every track and field competition I can get my hands on,” Cookinham said.

Cookinham has his sights set on the future, to collegiate throwing and eventually the Olympics.

“I have short-term goals, like being high school champion, and go to a great school and throw well in college, so I set small goals for myself, and they ultimately lead up to the big goals,” Cookinham said.

Carmen Luisi won the mile, edging out Holliston teammate Maggie Kuchman. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Newburyport got victories from Will Acquaviva in the 300 meters (36.1 seconds) and T.J. Carleo in the 1,000 (2:37.63). The Clippers also won the 4x800 relay (8:27.57).

“I feel so happy for the boys, they lost so much, everybody did, during the couple of years of COVID,” coach Brian Moore said. “We have such good depth between long distance, hurdles, really everything in between. It’s just a really well balanced team, great captains, good chemistry and the kids work so hard.”

Holliston’s dynamic Carmen Luisi sparked the Panthers’ first division meet championship, winning both the mile (5:10.94) and 2-mile (11:41.75). The Panthers also won the 4x800 (10:06.72).

“I was kind of doing some of the math over the weekend, and I knew that it was going to be really, really close,” coach Jenn Moreau said. “We had nothing to lose at this point, we had two years with COVID and not having a postseason, we just got to leave it all on the table.”

Falmouth’s Henry Gartner was the boys’ champion in both the mile (4:32.36) and 2-mile (10:14.20) Emily Rubio of Pentucket was a double champion in the high jump (5-4) and long jump (17-6¾).