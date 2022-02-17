Brad Keselowski’s team sweeps Daytona 500 duels

Brad Keselowski led a Ford breakaway to win the first Daytona 500 duel qualifying race on Thursday night to secure the third starting spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500 while teammate Chris Buescher won the second race after Joey Logano’s ill-timed block. The win comes as Keselowski embarks on his first season as a co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Kaz Grala beat JJ Yeley to qualify through the first race. Grala drives for The Money Team Racing owned by ex-boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Grala overcame a speeding penalty on pit road to catch Yeley. Greg Biffle got into Sunday’s race over Timmy Hill in the second race. It will be Biffle’s first Cup Series race since 2016 … Jusan Hamilton is set to become the first Black race director in Daytona 500 history. He will watch from a booth overlooking the sprawling track and call the shots on everything from cautions to penalties to the clean-up crew, navigating the complexities of the race in the official debut for NASCAR’s Next Gen car … Michael Masi will be replaced as Formula One’s race director following the late controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem . Motorsport’s governing body reached its decision after conducting a detailed analysis of the wild ending at the season finale, where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. Masi is staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.

Phil Mickelson told a journalist writing a biography on him that he recruited three other “top players” for the Saudi-backed golf league and they paid attorneys to write the operating agreement for the proposed league. In another inflammatory moment, Mickelson said his end game is more about a chance to reshape the PGA Tour than for the Saudi league to succeed. His comments came from an interview with Alan Shipnuck, whose book on Mickelson is due in May. Shipnuck posted a story based on the phone interview on “The Firepit Collective” website. Mickelson said the PGA Tour has used “manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics” because players had no recourse. He said commissioner Jay Monahan might seem to be a nice person, but without leverage, “he won’t do what’s right.” Justin Thomas, one of several highly ranked players who have said they are not interested in a Saudi-funded league, described Mickelson’s remarks as an “egotistical statement.”

Advertisement

Niemann leads Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann shot an 8-under-par 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera Country Club and built a three-shot lead at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Jordan Spieth had seven birdies and joined a group at 66 that included Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas were among those at 67. Even in ideal conditions — pleasant sunshine, very little wind — all but Niemann were held in check. Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, had another week where he couldn’t seem to make anything. He raised his arms in mock triumph when he made a 4-foot birdie on the par-4 eighth, his 17th hole of the round. It was the second-longest putt he made all day. The longest was on the next hole, when he made a 5-footer for par. Rahm still managed a 69 … Annika Sorenstam has entered this year’s US Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina, June 2-5, marking her first time playing in the Open since 2008.

Advertisement

Fire destroys iconic clubhouse

A devastating fire swept through the century-old clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, the suburban Detroit course that housed artifacts of some of golf’s biggest stars and the championships they won there. Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multi-story clubhouse. It was built in 1922 and housed irreplaceable memorabilia and art from the nine major championships and the Ryder Cup that Oakland Hills has hosted over nearly a century. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Fire officials said the 110,000-square-foot clubhouse was among the largest wood structures in Michigan.

Advertisement

Colleges

Harbaugh among highest paid coaches

Jim Harbaugh’s reworked five-year contract with the University of Michigan, obtained Thursday through a records request, runs through the 2026 season and guarantees he will make more than $7 million annually. That makes Harbaugh one of the highest paid coaches in college football. Harbaugh’s salary starts at $7.05 million next season and goes up each subsequent year. If the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions in 2022 and go back to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses. Harbaugh would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997. Harbaugh’s contract also includes the university contributing $1 million per year to his retirement plan. Harbaugh agreed to a pay cut last January after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Lakers star big man Davis out 4 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will be out at least four weeks after an MRI showed that he has a mid-foot sprain. Davis suffered the injury in the team’s 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday …The NHL fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington. Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night’s loss in Nashville. It was the Predators’ third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes … After a team photographer fell at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade in front of quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly, the Stafford family and the Rams are teaming up to cover her hospital expenses and buy her new camera equipment. The photographer, Kelly Smiley, tweeted after the incident that she was in the hospital awaiting X-rays that eventually revealed a fractured spine. Both of her cameras also broke during the fall … Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half of Los Angeles’s 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. The Lakers said that X-rays on Davis’s ankle were negative and that he was expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday … Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world’s fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated. After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year’s first grand slam tournament last month, Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates for the Duty Free Tennis Championships. Djokovic this week doubled down on his decision to stay unvaccinated. The No. 1-ranked tennis player said he would skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he was required to get a coronavirus vaccine to compete.

Advertisement











