Bruins lose after being overtaken by Islanders in third period

After entering the third period in a 1-1 deadlock, the Islanders put it away with a pair of goals, Noah Dobson providing the tiebreaker at 5:50 and Mathew Barzal following with the dagger with 6:28 remaining in regulation.

ELMONT, N.Y. — More than a month now of scoring only in dribs and drabs, the Bruins’ frustration on offense continued Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to the Islanders at UBS Arena.

Taylor Hall scored the only goal for the Bruins, who have gone 13 consecutive games (5-6-2) without scoring more than three goals. They have scored only four goals in the four games since Brad Marchand exited because of a suspension.

Dobson, whose shot in the second period led to a tap-in goal for the equalizer, connected for the go-ahead goal, 2-1, with 5:50 gone in the third.

Looking only to get the puck on net, Dobson snapped off a 55-foot wrister from just inside the blue line. The puck rang off the bottom of the right post and the ricocheted into the net off of Linus Ullmark’s backside.

Barzal made it 3-1, circling out from behind the net for an easy forehand pot after the puck squibbed free from a Kieffer Bellows shot off the right side on the rush..

Like two nights earlier in Manhattan, the Bruins clicked for the opening goal, with Hall connecting from a flat angle on the left wing after rushing the puck all the way up ice from just outside the defensive blue line.

Hall looked like he was too deep on the wing, nearly at the goal line, when he fired his wrister toward the net. The puck glanced off the near post and then ricocheted into the cage off the bottom of goalie Ilya Sorokin’s right pad.

It was goal No. 11 of the season for Hall, who had last scored Feb. 1 vs. the Kraken. For the Islanders, it was the 10th time in the last 11 games that they gave up the opening goal.

The Bruins finished the opening 20 minutes with a lopsided 14-6 shot advantage, also very similar to the Rangers game on Tuesday. Unlike at Madison Square Garden, however, the locals let the homies know they weren’t pleased with the first-period effort.

The Islanders showed some more spunk in the second, finally began to generate chances, and they scored the period’s lone goal to leave the sides deadlocked, 1-1, heading into the third.

It was an Erik Haula trip in the neutral zone that handed the Islanders a power play at 10:28 of the second, and it was Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s strike on the advantage only 62 seconds later that provided the equalizer.

Pageau, working the net front, slipped under Brandon Carlo’s coverage near the left post and tapped in a puck that squibbed free after Ullmark initially stopped Dobson’s sizzling slapper from up high.

Midway through the second period, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made a minor change on defense, moving Urho Vaakanainen up with Charlie McAvoy on the No. 1 pairing and moving Mike Reilly down to the No. 3 pairing with Derek Forbort.

