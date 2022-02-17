Canton girls’ hockey puts a stop to Duxbury’s unbeaten run

After missing the first four games of the season, junior goaltender Carolyn Durand continued to be a rock in net, thwarting the second-ranked Dragons (15-1-2).

“It was an outstanding game with a tournament atmosphere,” Canton coach Dennis Aldrich said after the Bulldogs improved to (12-5-0).

Audrey Koen scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Maya Battista, as No. 18 Canton handed Duxbury its first loss of the season, 1-0, in girls’ hockey action Thursday at Metropolis Rink.

“We get so used to her playing so well,” Aldrich said. “She’s just a solid, fundamentally sound player.”

Austin Prep 5, St. Mary’s 2 — Senior forward Kathryn Karo bookended the CCL Cup final, scoring the first and fifth goal for the top-ranked Cougars (19-0) at the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Seniors Isabel Hulse and Maeve Carey added goals, along with junior forward McKenzie Cerato.

Norwell 4, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Junior Maddie Macdonald had a hat trick, netting a goal in the first period and two in the second for the Clippers (7-9-1) in the nonleague win at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Reading 6, Central Catholic 3 — Maddie Rzepka rifled in four goals for the Rockets (8-8-1) in the nonleague win at Burbank Ice Arena.

Boys’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Junior defenseman Matthew Keenan scored on a shot from the right point with 24.1 seconds left in the second period, and the Bishops (10-7-1) clinched a postseason berth with the Catholic Central League Cup consolation victory at Ed Burns Arena. Senior Nick Buccella earned the shutout.

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 1 — Sophomore forward Noah Pineo tied the game at 1, classmate and defenseman Fischer Niehaus’s wrist shot got through for the go-ahead goal with 9:23 to play, and junior forward Drew Thibodeau iced the game with an empty-net goal as the seventh-ranked Cougars (14-2-2) took the CCL Cup championship win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Burlington 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — Five players scored for the Red Devils (5-13-1) and freshman goaltender Cam Shanahan had 22 saves to secure the nonleague victory at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Framingham 4, Natick 0 — Junior forward Davin Nichols got the Flyers (9-7-3) on the board, senior forwards Braden Peterson and Joe Ferrante continued the scoring, and sophomore forward Noah Albright added a goal for the Bay State Conference shutout win at Loring Arena.

Haverhill 4, Shawsheen 3 — Cal Pruett made 44 saves and Darren Ackerman scored a pair of goals to lead the Hillies (9-9) to the nonleague victory at Hallenborg Pavilion in Billerica. Charlie Rastauskas and Brendan Fitzgerald had the other goals in the win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Waltham 1 — The seniors for the Hawks (7-7-5) came up big, as forward John Campana tied the game with six minutes to go, captain Jack Perry kept the Warriors (14-3-1) from retaking the lead, and fourth-liner Marty Mont had the shootout winner in the sixth round to take the Dual County League Cup at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

“[Perry] played well,” Hawks coach John Maguire said. “He kept us in the game when we were on our heels. He’s been steady all year for us.”

Junior forward Philip Sarkissian was the other Waltham scorer in the shootout, before Mont scored the championship winner.

“It was pretty special,” Maguire said. “He doesn’t see a lot of ice time, but he came through for us today.”

Rockport 3, Pentucket 1 — Gio Recupero, Michael Murphy and Quinn Brady had the goals for the Vikings (8-11), who took the Cape Ann League victory at Haverhill Veterans Skating Rink.

Somerville 5, Medford 2 — Senior Tenzin Gesar scored a pair of third-period goals — one on a power play and the other an empty-netter — and the Highlanders (3-8-3) moved into first place in the Greater Boston League with the home win at Veterans Memorial Rink. Freshman Matthew DeAngelis scored a shorthanded goal, and seniors Aidan O’Donovan and Nicholas Cicerone added goals for Somerville, which can repeat as GBL champ with a win or tie Monday against Everett/Revere in the opening round of the James Mulloy Cup.

Stoneham 4, Lowell Catholic 2 — Junior defenseman Bobby Cooke had a goal and assist for the Spartans (11-8) in the nonleague win at Stoneham Arena. Freshman Jacob Minsk, senior Jack Henaghan and senior captain Kolby Horgan added goals.

