Cup is full for Bishop Feehan after toppling St. Mary’s for Catholic Central League girls’ basketball championship

“I think this has kind of given them a little proof that everything that they’ve been working on has really kind of come into good things,” coach Amy Dolores said.

Facing fourth-ranked St. Mary’s in the Catholic Central League Cup championship game, the ninth-ranked Shamrocks stamped their presence early and hung on late in a 44-41 road victory Thursday. The Spartans had beaten Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, 64-48 on Jan. 25, but Thursday’s matchup was a different story.

The Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball team dotted its I’s and crossed its T’s this week by avenging its two losses this season.

The Shamrocks (17-2) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter behind some new defensive tweaks and maintained a double-digit edge for most of the evening. St. Mary’s (18-3) attempted a furious rally in the fourth quarter but was never able to retake the lead.

Advertisement

“That first quarter, we, as the girls said, got off the bus,” Dolores said. “That’s the way they put it. They really came ready to play.”

Senior Camryn Fauria led Feehan with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Junior Samantha Reale added 7 points and senior Lydia Mordaski had 6. Dolores specifically highlighted Mordarski’s defensive effort, leading a squad that held St. Mary’s to its lowest point total since Dec. 20.

“She was really important for us; she had a tough defensive matchup and she really was a real focus and anchor for us defensively,” Dolores said.

On Tuesday, the Shamrocks dispatched Bishop Fenwick, the only other team to defeat them this season, in a 65-32 win. To flip the script in back-to-back games is a sign of Feehan’s maturity and confidence.

“Now we have more experience in tighter games and late-game situations,” she said. “Just kind of responding to that, I would say, is the biggest [difference].”

Advertisement

Andover 50, Billerica 33 — Anna Foley amassed 26 points to lift the second-ranked Warriors (16-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Bellingham 59, Fontbonne 55 — Charlotte MacGregor scored 24 points, leading the Blackhawks (4-15) to the nonleague win.

Brookline 56, Newton North 45 — Margo Mattes racked up 35 points in the Bay State Conference home win for the Warriors (14-4).

Lynn Classical 53, Saugus 51 — Junior guard Ava Thurman led the Rams (15-4) with 18 points, and fellow junior guard Lauren Hennessey chipped in 11 in the nonleague win.

Medfield 61, Walpole 48 — Junior guard Kate Olenik (18 points, 7 rebounds) and senior guard Maya Hilvert (17 points, 6 steals) led the Warriors (13-3) to the win in the nonleague matchup.

Middleborough 50, Pembroke 31 — Senior guard Alexandra Williams (17 points) and junior Lila Peddie (16 points) led the Sachems (10-9) to the nonleague victory.

Norton 68, Sharon 50 — Junior guard Taryn Fierri sunk four 3-pointers in a 21-point performance to lead the Lancers (10-9) to the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 66, Weymouth 31 — Senior Ava Foley (16 points), freshman Ava Orlando (15 points), and eighth-grader Elle Orlando (15 points) led the Cougars (9-9) to the nonleague win.

Reading 61, Lexington 47 — Senior forward Jackie Malley (23 points, 11 rebounds) and junior center Abby Farrell (19 points, 15 rebounds) led the Rockets (14-4) in the Middlesex Liberty Division victory.

Swampscott 40, Ipswich 30 — Senior Chloe Rakauskas hit seven 3-pointers in her 25-point night to lift the Big Blue (8-10) to the nonconference win. Senior Angela Spathanas recorded 6 points and 12 rebounds, and senior Paige Quagrello added 4 points and 9 rebounds.

Advertisement

Westwood 39, Bridgewater-Raynham 30 — Senior Haley Jacobson scored 11 points as the Wolverines (13-5) upset the No. 12 Trojans (13-5) and won the rescheduled Mansfield Hearts for Hope Holiday Tournament final.

Whitman-Hanson 55, Plymouth North 31 — Senior Rosie MacKinnon scored 11 points for the 11th-ranked Panthers (17-2), who won the Patriot League Keenan championship for the first time since 2010. Senior Kristina Tsiantoulas came back from an ACL tear to score 10 points, and freshman Lillie MacKinnon added 10 as well.

Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Victoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.