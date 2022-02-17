Eileen Gu, the Californian competing for China, in position for a third Olympic medal

Gu, the Californian who is competing for China, believes that halfpipe is the best of her three events. She had already won gold in big air and narrowly missed another in slopestyle, settling for silver.

Her first of two qualifying runs for the event scored 93.75, vaulting her to the top of the field and ensuring a chance at another medal. She improved her score even more on the second run, with a 95.5.

Eileen Gu , already with two Olympic medals in Beijing, moved her ambitions to the freeski halfpipe on Thursday.

The qualifiers pared the women’s field of 20 competitors to 12 finalists.

Advertisement

Each skier was granted just two chances, with only the better score counting. The women’s final is scheduled for Friday morning (Thursday evening in the United States).

Gu’s competition included her top rival, Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, the only other woman who competed in all three events (big air, slopestyle, halfpipe). Sildaru, who won bronze in slopestyle, scored 87.5 on her first run, locking in a spot in the final.

The United States had a strong contingent, led by 17-year-old Hanna Faulhaber, who was fourth at the world championships last year, and Brita Sigourney, who won Olympic bronze four years ago. Both opened with confident runs, and qualified for the final, along with Carly Margulies. The US’ Devin Logan fell just short in her qualifying effort, finishing 13th.

The men’s qualifications followed the women’s at Genting Snow Park on Thursday, and the American Aaron Blunck led the field with a score of 92. He was followed by teammates Birk Irving, who came in third, and David Wise, who came in fourth. The other American, Alex Ferreira, was ranked seventh.

Bowe breaks through

Karma was working overtime at the Ice Ribbon.

Miho Takagi claimed a gold medal two days after losing one on the final turn when her older sister fell in team pursuit.

Advertisement

Brittany Bowe took the bronze, which seemed a fitting reward for her generosity toward American teammate Erin Jackson.

“We have a lot to celebrate,” Bowe said.

Takagi won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of the Japanese speedskater’s brilliant career with an Olympic-record victory in the women’s 1,000 meters Thursday.

The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, while Bowe claimed the first individual medal of her career with a third-place showing.

“Obviously Miho put down a phenomenal performance, which was not unexpected,” Bowe said. “She has skated out of her mind this entire competition.”

Takagi added to silver medals in the 500, 1,500 and team pursuit at the Beijing Games — and this one was especially sweet after losing a gold in the team event when her sister Nana lost her balance and crashed into the padding with Japan leading around the final turn.

Nana tried to make light of the crushing result before Miho headed off to the oval for the last of her five events in Beijing.

“I remember what my older sister said to me this morning,” Miho Takagi said through a translator. “She said, ‘It’s amazing if you win four silvers.’ ”

Not to worry.

This one was gold.

Takagi won with a time of 1 minute, 13.19 seconds, easily breaking the previous Olympic record of 1:13.56 set in 2018 by Jorien ter Mors.

Advertisement

Bowe grabbed the bronze in 1:14.61, only 0.1 ahead Russian skater Angelina Golikova and a huge relief for the longtime star of the US program.

Bowe’s only medal over three Olympics had been a bronze in the team pursuit at the PyeongChang Games.

The 2018 Games were especially excruciating for the 33-year-old former inline champion from Ocala, Fla. Bowe had one fourth-place showing and two fifths in her three individual events, missing out on three potential medals by a total of 0.85 seconds.

This time, the clock worked in her favor.

Bowe’s medal was the third at the Beijing Games for a much-improved American team — with all three ex-inline skaters from balmy Ocala contributing to the haul. Jackson won the women’s 500 meters, and Joey Mantia led a bronze-medal effort in the men’s team pursuit.

“For all the Ocala kids to bring home some hardware is really special,” Bowe said.

The US team won only one medal — total — at the last two Winter Olympics.

“So far, three medals,” Bowe said. “I would count that as a huge win for us.”

Bowe was widely lauded before the games for giving up her spot in the 500, an event she won at the US trials, to ensure that Jackson would be able to skate in Beijing.

The gold medal favorite slipped at the trials and finished third, putting her spot on the team in jeopardy. Bowe’s generosity allowed Jackson to begin preparing for the Olympics without the weight of wondering if she’d get a chance to race in her best event.

Advertisement

“I don’t think either of us knew the magnitude of those actions, but very quickly we did realize,” Bowe said. “In times of so much division, to see some positivity on the news and lifting one another up and supporting each other has been really uplifting the past month.”

The Americans wound up with a third spot after the final allocations were made, so Bowe and Jackson both competed in the 500.

Jackson skated to a groundbreaking gold, becoming the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal, and she was effusive in her praise for Bowe’s gesture.

Bowe finished 16th in the 500 and only managed a 10th-place showing in the 1,500. She was down to perhaps her last chance in 1,000 since it’s not known if she’ll go for a fourth Olympics in 2026.

After a lap, it was clear that Bowe wasn’t going to catch the blistering times of the top two skaters, but she hung on at the end to claim a bronze that almost surely felt like a gold.

“I knew that was going to be a hard time to beat, but when that gun went off, I was going for gold,” Bowe said. “I left it all out there.”

A few hours before the race, Jackson — who has already traveled back to the US after her only Olympic event — tweeted words of encouragement to Bowe.

Advertisement

“You are a mentor. A friend. A teammate. A sister,” Jackson wrote. “Thank you for playing a huge part in my journey to gold.”

US men’s curlers beaten in semis

The British clinched their first medal of the Beijing Games, thanks to Bruce Mouat and the men’s curling team.

Four Scottish lads beat the American defending Olympic champions, 8-4, in the semifinals Thursday night to clinch no worse than a silver medal and earn the right to play Sweden for the gold.

Although Scotland is curling’s birthplace and the sport remains a national passion, the British have not won the men’s gold — and have just two medals of any color — since the sport returned to the Winter Games in 1998.

The Swedes topped Canada, 5-3, in the other semifinal at the Ice Cube curling venue. Skip Niklas Edin will have a chance to complete his set of Olympic medals, having won bronze in Sochi and a silver in PyeongChang.

John Shuster, who won bronze in 2006 and gold four years ago — the only Olympic curling medals in US history — will skip the Americans in the third-place game against Canada.

Gisin of Switzerland takes second straight Olympic gold

Defending champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland clinched a second straight Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race after Mikaela Shiffrin again skied out in the slalom run.

Gisin beat teammate Wendy Holdener by 1.05 seconds in the two-run race to help Switzerland make it a record five gold medals in Alpine skiing at a single Olympics.

Federica Brignone of Italy was third, 1.85 seconds behind Gisin, to claim a second medal in Beijing. She also took silver in the giant slalom — another race Shiffrin failed to finish.

Naeslund of Sweden win women’s Olympic skicross

World champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the women’s Olympic skicross competition in a race where the third-place finisher was disqualified.

Naeslund opened up a lead and held off Canada’s Marielle Thompson on a snowy day along the winding course filled with bumps and jumps.

The third-place finisher was Fanny Smith of Switzerland, but after a delay the bronze was awarded to Daniela Maier of Germany. Smith moved her left ski directly into the line of Maier and Maier briefly lost her balance. Maier fell two body lengths behind and couldn’t catch up. Following the review, Smith’s place was listed as “RAL” — ranked as last.

Norway is Nordic combined king

Norway won Olympic gold in the Nordic combined team competition after overcoming the COVID-related loss of Jarl Magnus Riiber. The team led by four-time Olympic gold medalist Joergen Graabak pulled away late in the cross-country race to win by 54.9 seconds. It was an impressive result after Riiber went home earlier in the day.

Germany won silver for its sixth straight Olympic medal in the team event. Japan finished third.



