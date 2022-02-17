EMass boys’ hockey: Matignon’s Paul Magalhaes headlines Players of the Week

Nate Alberti, Wilmington — The Wildcats won their only game of the week thanks to the junior forward, who scored all four goals Saturday, including the overtime winner to beat Melrose, 4-3.
Seamus Condon, Malden Catholic — After posting three assists in Saturday’s 4-2 win over St. John’s, the sophomore left wing had a natural hat trick in a 3:15 span of the third period Wednesday and added an assist as the Lancers rallied past Falmouth, 4-2.
Jimmy Fallon, Milton — In back-to-back wins for the Wildcats, the junior captain had two goals and two assists Friday vs. Archbishop Williams (5-2), then followed up with a second-period hat trick Saturday against Newton North (8-0).
Ashton Machado, Dartmouth — The sophomore goalie blanked Bishop Stang, 5-0, Wednesday and ended the hosts’ 26-game unbeaten streak. It was his second shutout of the week and third of the season after also stonewalling Stoughton/Brockton (5-0) last Saturday.
Paul Magalhaes, Matignon — The junior forward began his week with a hat trick and two assists Saturday in a 5-2 win over Concord-Carlisle, and ended it with two goals and an assist Wednesday as the Warriors beat Cardinal Spellman, 4-1. Magalhaes also scored in Monday’s 5-2 loss to Norton.
Anthony Rodrigues, Ashland — With help from senior captain Dom Boccelli (two goals, two assists), the junior forward scored twice in 13 seconds to cap a four-goal third period rally Saturday, then finished his hat trick in overtime as the Clockers stunned Hopkinton, 5-4.
