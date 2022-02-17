EMass boys’ hockey: Matignon’s Paul Magalhaes headlines Players of the Week

Nate Alberti, Wilmington — The Wildcats won their only game of the week thanks to the junior forward, who scored all four goals Saturday, including the overtime winner to beat Melrose, 4-3.

Seamus Condon, Malden Catholic — After posting three assists in Saturday’s 4-2 win over St. John’s, the sophomore left wing had a natural hat trick in a 3:15 span of the third period Wednesday and added an assist as the Lancers rallied past Falmouth, 4-2.

Jimmy Fallon, Milton — In back-to-back wins for the Wildcats, the junior captain had two goals and two assists Friday vs. Archbishop Williams (5-2), then followed up with a second-period hat trick Saturday against Newton North (8-0).