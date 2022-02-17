At Falmouth, a fitting tribute honors the legacy of a pair of leaders lost in a tragic 2016 car accident

The outpouring of support for the families, coach Paul Moore and the Clippers from the hockey community across Massachusetts was overwhelming. Teams at all levels — from the youth leagues to NCAA and even the Bruins — began hanging two jerseys behind the bench during games.

Those were the jerseys worn by James Lavin and Owen Higgins , who were seniors on the 2016-17 Clippers squad. Just four games into that season, three days before Christmas, the lifelong friends died in a car crash minutes after leaving practice at the Falmouth Ice Arena.

Number 10. Number 19.

“It was unbelievable. I got letters from all over the world,” Moore recalled this week.

A couple of MIAA programs went as far as giving up the numbers for the rest of that season as a tribute to “Lav and Higgy.” At Falmouth, no Clippers player pulled on a 10 or 19 jersey for the next four-plus years.

“We weren’t going to retire the numbers. We didn’t think that was going to be the thing to do,” Moore said.

The key, Moore said, was finding the correct way to honor the legacy and memory of the two players. He approached current senior captains Kyle Souza and Tommy Peterson during the fall with the idea of beginning a tradition of having the team’s two leaders wear the jerseys each season.

“It really meant a lot for what [Lavin and Higgins] mean for the whole program,” Souza said. “It was just really cool to be the first ones and to start the tradition.”

While Souza said he was too young to know Lavin and Higgins, Peterson was a manager on the 2016-17 team and got a little better insight into them as players and leaders.

“To be told that we deserve to carry on that legacy feels good,” Peterson said.

Moore said the approval of his captains — both defensemen — was a key part of the decision, along with input from his assistant coaches and others. He said both players — Souza is hoping to get into the US Naval Academy, and Peterson has Cornell, RIT and WPI among his choices — embody what he wants on the ice and in the locker room.

“Two great leaders,” Moore said. “These kids represent a lot of what [Lavin and Higgins] represented as the heart and soul of our team. It was perfect timing.”

The hope, they said, is to foster an atmosphere within the team in which younger players aspire to be the ones to pull on the Nos. 10 and 19.

“It’s a really good group. There’s a lot of kids in there who are really good kids on the ice, off the ice, in the locker room, just all around,” Peterson said. “They’re learning how to lead. We’re trying to set a good example.”

Added Souza: “We definitely see some kids shining when we didn’t know they had it. They’ve definitely impressed us with what they’re made of and what they stand for.”

Most important, Moore said, is keeping the memories of his two former players going. The 10-19 Foundation at Falmouth High provides scholarships for senior athletes and financial aid for youth sports.

“As hard as it was, as time goes on it doesn’t get any easier, but you just learn how to deal with it,” Moore said. “There were some important lessons learned from that tragedy. And if we can keep that in the forefront every year, the kids that come behind them can learn what they were all about — and the circumstances of the tragedy and what happened.

“So keeping the legacy alive and keeping the memory alive through this is something that will be positive.”

Ice chips

▪ Essex Tech, in just its sixth season as a varsity program, finished as outright champions of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference with Wednesday’s 4-3 win over Shawsheen. Essex Tech (13-3-2 overall, 7-0-0 league) shared the championship with Shawsheen after the teams split a pair of games in 2021, and the year before the Hawks were six seconds away from a tie that would have given them the CAC crown before Shawsheen scored to seize the two points and the league title.

“Now we beat them twice, so I feel like we took a step over Shawsheen since we got here,” Essex Tech coach Mark Leonard said. “They’re a great team, very well-coached.”

The top line of senior captains David Egan (19-15-34) and Jonathan Daley (6-17-23), along with sophomore Bryan Swaczyk (8-6-14), have driven the Hawks. Other key contributors include senior Nick Laconte (5-3-8), juniors Logan Casey (7-9-16) and Larry Graffeo (4-7-11), and freshmen Brady Leonard (11-7-18) and Jayden Vargas (3-13-16). Defensively the Hawks look to seniors Chris Batten and Luke Thibodeau, junior Cam Doherty, and sophomores Riley Sobozenski and Armani Booth. Junior goalie Kyle Mahan has seven shutouts.

“We’re working hard and we’ve got good kids. We had 25 freshmen try out this year, and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Leonard, in his third season with the program after 24 years in Peabody. “I feel lucky to be a part of it. They took a chance on me and I haven’t let them down so far.”

▪ South Shore senior captain Preston Channell posted an eye-popping four goals and four assists last Thursday in a Mayflower Athletic Conference win over Tri-County, and scored his 100th career point Wednesday night in a nonleague loss to East/West Bridgewater.

Amazingly, it’s arguable that neither is his most noteworthy achievement of the week on the ice. In a 12-9 win last Saturday at Minuteman, Channell scored four more goals and dished out six assists. While record-keeping for MIAA sports is unofficial and incomplete at best, Channell’s night is only the 13th documented 10-point game in state history, and the first since 2014.

Channell (33-27—60 in 17 games this season) was far from alone in his scoring surge, as he and his linemates — junior left wing Jacob McAleer (21-27—48) and senior captain/right wing Cole Sheehan (19-30—49) — combined for 18 goals and 26 assists in the two wins. Sheehan had hat tricks in both games, and McAleer two goals and six assists vs. Minuteman.

▪ Concord-Carlisle’s Rian Murray earned his 100th career victory Wednesday night in a DCL Cup matchup against Cambridge. Murray, who played for the legendary Ed Burns at Arlington, had 82 wins and two Division 3 North titles in seven seasons at Wayland before taking over the Patriots in 2019-20.

Games to watch

Friday, Catholic Memorial at Belmont, 7 p.m. (Skip Viglirolo Rink) — The host Marauders get a big nonleague test right before the postseason when they welcome the second-ranked Knights.

Saturday, Duxbury vs. BC High, 5 p.m. (Falmouth Ice Arena) — It’s the marquee matchup in the first round of the Island Queen Buddy Ferreira Classic that also features Hingham vs. Arlington Catholic, Reading vs. Archbishop Williams, and host Falmouth vs. Austin Prep.

Monday, Masconomet at St. John’s Prep, 3:10 p.m. (Essex Sports Center, Middleton) — They’re both tenants of the same building, but it’s believed to be the first time the North Shore teams, whose schools are separated by roughly 5 miles, ever have met on the ice.

Wednesday, Lynnfield at Gloucester, 6 p.m.(Dorothy Talbot Rink) — Two of the state’s top five teams in Divisions 3 and 2, respectively, square off in a rematch from New Year’s Day (won by the Fishermen, 8-5).

Wednesday, Malden Catholic at Arlington, 6 p.m. (Ed Burns Arena) — It’s another Division 1 Catholic-vs.-public matchup that easily could happen again in a few weeks under the new MIAA statewide tournament format.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.