Olympics: Kamila Valieva, Russian figure skater mired in doping scandal, does not medal in women’s event

Valieva covered her face in her hands and was overcome by emotion after finishing her free skate. And as she walked off the ice and met with her coaches, cameras captured more tears as “Kamila!” cheers broke out at the rink.

Valieva’s free skate was marked by uncharacteristic mistakes and bobbles. Her hands swept the ice early in her program, and she fell to the ice midway through while executing a jump.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose positive test for a banned heart medication has cast a pall over the women’s competition, finished fourth following the free skate on Thursday.

Gold and silver went to Valieva’s teammates — Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won bronze.

Three American women competed in the final. Alysa Liu finished seventh with a score of 208.95, Mariah Bell finished 10th with a score of 202.30, and Karen Chen finished 16th with a score of 179.93.

The International Olympic Committee had said there will be no medal ceremony if Valieva placed among the top three finishers. Now, there will be.

Valieva’s poor skate helped the IOC avoid a disappointing finish to the competition in which they expected to not award medals. But it doesn’t solve the issue of the medals in the team event, which Russia won earlier in the Games.

The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication at the Russian championships in December. But the result wasn’t announced until last week, shortly after she had helped win a team gold medal that is now also in doubt.

She was cleared to compete earlier this week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled among other things that she had protected status as a minor and would suffer “irreparable harm” if she was not allowed to perform. But the court did not rule on the full scope of the case, leaving that to a more comprehensive investigation later.

The court’s decision has cast a polarizing shadow over one of the marquee events of the Winter Games.

“Do I feel sorry for her? I don’t think so. I wouldn’t say so,” said Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, who is in third place after her short program. “I’m focusing on the competition. At the moment, I’m actually trying not to think about things like that. Of course, there were moments where I thought: ‘What’s going to happen? What’s happening?’”

Valieva has claimed the drug triggering her positive, trimetazidine, entered her system by accident. But the World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief stating two other substances she acknowledged taking, L-carnitine and Hypoxen — though both legal — undercut the argument that a banned substance could have been ingested in error.

Hypoxen is used to increase blood flow to the heart, and L-carnitine is an oxygen-boosting performance enhancer that is banned if injected above certain thresholds. When those substances are combined with trimetazidine, U.S. Anti-Doping CEO Travis Tygart said, it’s “an indication that something more serious is going on.”

“You use all of that to increase performance,” Tygart said. “It totally undermines the credibility” of Valieva’s defense.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.