Kamila Valieva’s fourth-place finish averted a very awkward situation for several parties

There never has been a women’s skating champion found to have doped. Had Valieva even earned a medal, everything would have been put on hold for weeks, if not months, until her case was resolved.

Had Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva won the Olympic gold medal, she would have created a nightmare for the International Olympic Committee, the International Skating Union, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and her own federation.

It was beyond painful to watch, a 15-year-old girl falling apart in front of the world. What made it worse is that much of that world was rooting against her and was relieved when she imploded.

The IOC made that clear even before Thursday’s free skate. If Valieva were to make the podium, “There will be an asterisk against the results because they will be preliminary pending further investigation,” said spokesman Mark Adams.

For the first time in Olympic history, there would have been no immediate medal ceremony, no flowers, no flags, no anthem. The IOC would not risk awarding a medal to someone who might later have it taken away.

So when Valieva staggered through the worst performance of her career and finished fourth Thursday, everything was blue skies and sunshine atop Olympus.

There was a flower ceremony to honor Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, and they’ll be given their gold, silver, and bronze medals Friday. And Valieva, who’d been in the lead after the short program, became a sideshow.

That said, the uncertainty is far from over. The medals for the team event, which concluded Feb. 7, still haven’t been awarded because Valieva skated twice for the Russians, who won gold. Those results will be determined by the doping lab.

Her December test indicated that Valieva had taken trimetazidine, a banned heart drug, at her national championships. If her backup sample also comes up positive, which is considered highly likely, the Russians could be stripped of their team medal and Valieva would face a suspension and the loss of all of her results since, including her European crown.

The team gold means a great deal to the Russian federation because it stands for overall primacy in the sport. If their team were to be disqualified, the Americans, who took silver, would be upgraded to gold. As a consolation for making the US skaters wait for their medals, IOC president Thomas Bach offered them Olympic torches.

Were they to be deprived of the team title, the Russians almost certainly would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. As a minor, Valieva is considered a “protected person” under the WADA code, which is unclear about what the sanction would be for a doping violation.

Since Valieva might well get off without penalty, the Russians would have an incentive to protest a suspension to CAS and probably would.

”They won’t admit anything,” said Dick Pound, the IOC’s longest-serving member and the WADA’s first president. “They appeal every single decision.”

That said, the Russians might want to let this one go should Valieva be deemed positive. Under the WADA code, if minors are caught doping, the focus falls on their support personnel since it is presumed that underage athletes wouldn’t knowingly use banned drugs.

In Valieva’s case, there was not just one drug in her system but three, including Hypoxen and L-carnitine. The latter two aren’t forbidden but they are thought by some to help blood flow and increase endurance. That “ ‘trifecta’ of substances,” said USADA chief Travis Tygart, “clearly suggest something far more nefarious than just an innocent contamination.”

As part of Valieva’s case, investigators almost certainly would look to Eteri Tutberidze, who coaches the three Russian women, all of whom are teenagers. If Tutberidze is involved in an orchestrated doping scheme, the last thing that the Russian federation would want is for it to be exposed.

So it was in the interest of all concerned that Valieva finish out of the medals. More than a few cynics suggested that Valieva was told to literally take the fall to make sure of it. By the time she took the ice, the Russians already had wrapped up gold and silver with Shcherbakova and Trusova, their two world medalists. Was the risk to the Motherland worth a third medal of any hue?

Valieva, who led by less than 2 points after the short, wasn’t a sure thing for the gold and would have needed a clean skate even for the silver. Just before her program began, her face looked haunted. Valieva knew that everyone in the skating community wanted her to fail.

“Do I feel sorry for her?” Sakamoto said after the short program. “I don’t think so. I wouldn’t say so.”

Valieva’s opening quadruple salchow was wobbly, and when she staggered out of her triple axel, it was obvious that she was legless. Her remaining two quads were destroyed by falls. When the music stopped, Valieva covered her face with her hands and sobbed.

All of the Russians were weeping backstage, Trusova because she came up second-best despite landing four clean quads. “There is no happiness,” she said.

And Shcherbakova because she affirmed her status as global queen.

“The importance of this is so huge that I cannot fully understand it yet,” she said.

Shcherbakova will appreciate it more when she sees the flag go up at the medal ceremony and hears the anthem. Because of Russia’s sordid doping history, which continues still, she won’t see its banner and the music will be Tchaikovsky’s. When it comes to the Motherland, the doping cloud never dissipates.