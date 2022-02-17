Latest negotiating session between MLB owners and players lasts just 15 minutes

After the session, the lead negotiators, Dan Halem for MLB and Bruce Meyer of the Players Association, hung back to meet privately for another 20 minutes, a discussion characterized by one source familiar with it as candid and calm.

The brief get-together also ratcheted up the urgency for the sides to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement — use a pencil to circle Feb. 28 as Major League Baseball’s deadline — or else face a delayed or possibly even shortened regular season.

A negotiating session that lasted a mere 15 minutes on Thursday was more than enough time to highlight the enormous differences that still separate major league owners and the locked-out players.

Another source described the initial 15-minute meeting as unproductive and barely worth the effort it took to walk the couple of blocks from MLB headquarters to union headquarters in midtown Manhattan. MLB’s expectations for a comprehensive set of counterproposals to what it presented to the union last week were dashed when the union presented its own proposals on two core economic issues.

The first was that 80 percent, rather than the 100 percent the union originally wanted, of players with 2-3 years of service time become arbitration-eligible. The league has consistently told the union it will not increase the current 22 percent.

Accompanying that proposal was one to increase the union’s previous offer of a $100 million bonus pool for players with less than two years of service time experience to $115 million, and increase the size of that player pool from 30 to 150. In its last proposal, MLB increased its bonus pool amount from $10 million to $15 million, so the gap is now at $100 million.

MLB’s initial reaction to each proposal was negative.

MLB is expected to set a time for more talks this week. The regular season is scheduled to begin March 31.

