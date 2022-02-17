‘Narcissist.’ ‘Dumb blonde.’ Mikaela Shiffrin hits back at detractors as she announces she’ll compete in team event.

Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist who missed her final opportunity for an individual medal on Thursday, has spoken openly about her struggles during the Beijing Games. She did not finish three of her best events, and the highest she placed among her five races was ninth. She told reporters after her most recent race that she felt like “a joke.”

Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin posted a series of ugly comments on her Instagram and Twitter accounts she suggested were directed at her on Friday morning as she hit back at detractors, announcing she’d compete in the upcoming alpine ski team event though she acknowledged “it hurts more than it feels good lately.”

Shiffrin will leave the Olympics without an individual medal for the first time in her career.

It was not immediately clear the context in which Shiffrin received the derogatory comments, which also included missives suggesting she should “get out of the way,” and one calling her a “dumb [expletive].”

But in a defiant follow-up message, Shiffrin dismissed the commenters as “turkeys” and said the slopes were “where I’m meant to be.”

“So let’s go for some team event training tomorrow, and then the final alpine race of this Olympics on Saturday,” she continued. She also shouted out her teammates, telling followers to “look out for them,” and ended her note with a skull and crossbones emoji.









