UConn-UMass weekend series could shake up Hockey East playoff seedings

One matchup this weekend that will have huge implications is between No. 20 UConn (16-11) and No. 10 UMass (16-9-2). The Huskies have surged into contention with six straight league wins, and seven of eight overall, the lone blemish a nonleague loss to No. 4 Quinnipiac on Jan. 30. They enter the pivotal home-and-home series tied for third with Boston University, and two points out of first behind UMass and UMass Lowell. UConn and UMass have six league games remaining, while UMass Lowell and BU are down to four.

In Hockey East, the top seven teams are within seven points of each other. The top five teams get a first round bye to the quarterfinals, with the top four securing home ice.

Strange as it may seem, the regular season for men’s college hockey is already down to the final three weekends, and the jockeying for conference playoff seeding will bear watching.

“They’ve been a really solid team the last couple of years,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “They’re big, and play heavy, and have a good skill level.”

The 16 wins for UConn are the most since coach Mike Cavanaugh’s first season, when the Huskies went 18-14-4 in their final season playing in the Atlantic Hockey Association before joining Hockey East. The 12 league wins matches their highest total from two years ago. They entered the Top 20 this week for the first time all season.

“We don’t really focus on it too much. We kind of expect to be there, honestly,” said senior forward Jonny Evans when asked about the ranking. “We’ve beat a lot of teams in the Top 20, and we expect to keep moving up in the ranks. We’ve just got to be prepared this weekend.”

Offense has not been a problem for UConn in recent weeks, having scored six goals in each of their last three games. It’s been a balanced attack. Aside from defenseman Jarrod Gourley’s two goals in the 6-4 win over Boston College last week, no other Husky has scored more than once in that stretch.

The victory at BC marked the first time UConn won a season series with the Eagles since joining the conference. Senior Jachym Kondelik had a goal in each of the three wins and leads the team in points with 11 goals and 15 assists, the fourth straight season that he’s reached the 20-point mark. Ryan Tverberg leads the Huskies with 12 goals to go with 12 assists. Junior Jake Flynn, a Bridgewater native who played at Thayer Academy, has five assists in his last three games.

Goaltender Darion Hanson is 16-10 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.

UMass was hoping to get Cal Kiefuk back for the series. The junior forward was injured in last week’s series opener against Maine and Carvel said earlier this week that Kiefuk is day to day.

While Carvel has lauded the Minutemen supporters that turn out on the road, he opened his media availability this week with a plea for the students to come out and support the team for the last two home games.

“The last couple games hasn’t been a great turnout,” said Carvel. “I hope that we can count on the student body and the community to come out and cheer the team on.

“We have two home games left and we are fighting for first place. When we have students in the crowd, it makes a huge factor.”

The series begins Friday at the XL Center in Hartford at 7:05 p.m., before shifting to Amherst Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

BC maintains confidence

After surrendering a pair of third-period goals to Harvard in the Beanpot consolation game, Boston College saw its winless streak reach 12 games (0-10-2). But coach Jerry York was far from discouraged after his team’s 3-3 tie.

“What’s kept me going is just watching our players. Their spirit’s outstanding,” said York. “They come to every practice with the intent that we’re going to get better. So the locker room has not been affected by how the results are. That’s great to see. We’ve got great leadership.”

BC (10-15-5) will play Northeastern (19-9-1) in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will again go with freshman goalie T.J. Semptimphelter, who is 3-2 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.88 goals against average while Devon Levi was with Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. He was the hard-luck loser in the 1-0 loss to BU in the Beanpot championship game.

“T.J. was great for us. He gave us a chance to win that game,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe. “He’s given us a chance every time he’s gone in the net.”

Harvard, Princeton face off

Harvard (13-8-3) is home for a pair of ECAC contests, starting with Princeton (11-12-4) on Friday night, then facing Quinnipiac (25-3-3) on Saturday.

“At this time of year, every game is really important,” said senior forward Jack Donato. “It’s nice, we’ve been kind of having to play some playoff-type games the last couple of weeks that have prepped us for these kind of moments.”

