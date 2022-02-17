What sort of advice would Bill Belichick give Sean McVay?

In it, Belichick — who missed the playoffs the year after his team won Super Bowl XXXVI — offers 37 pieces of wisdom to the coach who won Super Bowl XXXVII. (It would turn out to be Tampa Bay’s Jon Gruden.)

Bill Belichick has never been one for publicly dispensing advice, but on Super Bowl Sunday in early 2003, he penned an op-ed for the New York Times called “ O.K., Champ, Now Comes the Hard Part ” that Sean McVay should check out in the next few days.

There are plenty of tongue-in-cheek suggestions (“Would you do the previously unthinkable and leave Nantucket to spend two days in transit for one night at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles?”), but there are also some very revealing fundamental truths that even now, 19 years later, continue to explain his overall coaching philsophy.

Early on, Belichick says that you should enjoy the good times, because it’s a rare achievement.

”You’ll fly home to fans lining the highways and overpasses to greet your team buses,” he writes. “You’ll have a downtown parade. It might be raining; you won’t notice.”

But roughly halfway through, it turns, becoming a roadmap for the potential potholes that will inevitably spring up along the way.

”Remember, the Smart Coach/Moron Coach Meter, which is currently way off the charts in the right direction, can be very moody,” he writes.

”Two words, Champ: Last. Year. Get used to them. You may hear them after wins, but you’ll be able to set your watch to them after losses,” he adds.

”You’ll tiptoe on the line between helping your players forget that they’re the champions and helping them remember why they’re the champions,” he writes.

”Several of your players (and their agents) will come looking for a little extra at contract time. After all, didn’t they make Fantasyland possible? Of course they did. Be ready,” he adds.

Belichick wraps up by saying, “You’ll do your job because you know in about five minutes you’re right back in the pack with the other 31 of us.”So, Champ, congratulations,” he concludes. “Now, good luck.”It’s hard to tell if that final “good luck” is meant as an optimistic close or words of warning. Maybe a little of both.

But finding that balance has long been one of Belichick’s primary pursuits as a coach. When he wrote this, he hadn’t experienced the Super Bowl roller coaster quite yet as a head coach — there were eight more trips to the Super Bowl and five more rings ahead of him after he wrote this piece. But it was clear he was already cognizant of being able to locate that coaching sweet spot between the hard-earned rewards of being a champion while vaporizing any thoughts about complacency.

Belichick has always been most forthcoming in the postgame glow of the Super Bowl. Hours after the most remarkable comeback in NFL history — the overtime win against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI — he poured a bucket of cold water over everyone at the press conference the following morning.

“The NFL season, the calendar is what it is,” Belichick said. “As of today, and as great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty, we’re five weeks behind on the 2017 season compared to the rest of the teams in the league.”

We can chuckle at the disarming straightforwardness of it all, but he isn’t wrong. The NFL calendar stops for no one. Most of the rest of the league has the jump on the Rams and Bengals when it comes to pre-draft work, free-agency prep and the rest of the offseason paperwork. The new league year starts in just over a month. Woe to those who are unprepared.

But the challenge of going back-to-back is a very real one. There’s a reason why no team has successfully won back-to-back titles since Belichick’s 2003-04 Patriots. A lot of good teams have won one in a row since then for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that tiptoeing the line Belichick references can be a challenge of overwhelming proportions.

Now that challenge is on McVay, a coach almost half Belichick’s age. He and the Rams earned their title Sunday night against the Bengals, emerging with a dramatic 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI . McVay’s team has enough star power to light up a city block, and they’re on the early short list for genuine Super Bowl contenders next season. But he’s losing his offensive coordinator to a head coaching job, and there was plenty of pregame talk that the transcendent defensive lineman Aaron Donald was thinking about retirement if the Rams were to win.

So what’s next? Belichick’s path to glory is out there. We’ll see if McVay can get his hands on a copy of the roadmap and get back to Fantasyland next February.

