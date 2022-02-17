With career victory No. 500 in hand, winning never gets old for BC High’s Bill Loughnane

“It’s been fun,” he added. “I’m smart enough, sometimes, where I enjoy this. I enjoy the kids coming together as a team. The teams I’ve had, they always give maximum effort and it’s very humbling as a coach.”

When asked what keeps him coaching after 37 combined years at South Boston (where he won 237 games and three state titles) and BC High (where he has won 263 games and another state title), Loughnane quipped, “Because [the players] keep me young.’”

The lone boys’ basketball coach in the state to win more than 200 games with two different programs, Bill Loughnane added another milestone to his ledger Thursday night with his 500th career win, as BC High rolled past Central Catholic for a 71-57 victory on senior night.

The top-ranked Eagles (16-0) were flying in layup lines and came out with immense energy in the first half, building a 35-17 lead over the visiting Raiders (13-4). In the third quarter, Loughnane’s son, senior captain Mike Loughnane (28 points), caught fire for 18 of the Eagles’ 25 points in the frame, putting the game beyond reach.

Mike Loughnane's 28 points punctuated his father's milestone night, and he also blocked a shot by by Central Catholic's Sean Njenga. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I was thinking the other day, I’ve seen so many [senior nights] and mine always felt so far away,” Mike Loughnane said. “Now to be a part of one, it was cool.”

BC High seniors Mahari Guerrier (14 points, 10 rebounds), Greg Cooper (16 points), and Connor Strickland (8 points) also thrived in their final regular-season appearances at McNiece Pavilion, and 6-foot-6-inch senior forward Will Doyle dominated the paint once again.

Doyle tallied 10 blocks to go along with 10 defensive rebounds, anchoring a stout defense that allowed just four 2-point field goals all night.

“This is a really special group and the best part is that it’s really been fun,” Mike Loughnane said. “Will Doyle and Mahari are unbelievable in the paint and seems like the other team doesn’t get any uncontested layups all game. Will blocks a lot of shots and he changes so many more.”

BC High coach Bill Loughnane is all smiles as he is flanked by his wife and son Mike as part of the Eagles' senior night festivities. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Greg Cooper and unbeaten BC High had a leg up on Central Catholic all night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Amesbury 63, KIPP Academy 38 — Cam Keliher (23 points) netted his 1,000th career point for Amesbury (12-8) in the nonleague win.

Duxbury 49, Falmouth 48 — Freshman guard Trevor Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as part of his 20-point game for the Dragons (4-16), who got back in the win column with the nonconference victory.

Hingham 43, Marshfield 41 — Senior Curtis Murphy beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to clinch the Patriot League Keenan title for the Harbormen (14-5). Classmate John Sula led Hingham with 12 points, and the team surrendered just 11 points in the second half.

Hull 55, Carver 48 — Senior Gabe Griffin scored a game-high 17 points for the Pirates (10-9) in the South Shore Tobin victory. Senior Danny Punchard and junior Tyler Sordillo added 11 points apiece.

Lynn Classical 66, Revere 61 — Jadden Gonzalez racked up 30 points. Almani Medina had 10 points, and Nate Reyes ripped down 12 rebounds for the Rams (7-11) in the Greater Boston League win.

Minuteman 72, Innovation Academy 43 — Senior forwards Gavin Kane (20 points) and Jack Sacca (14 points, 13 rebounds, 7 blocks) led the Minutemen (11-7) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Monomoy 55, Mashpee 40 — Freshman Jackson Rocco (19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) and freshman Finn Hyora (18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) led the Sharks (5-12) to the nonleague win.

Peabody 79, Saugus 45 — Sophomore guard Anthony Forte showed out with 40 points, powering the Tanners (13-6) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Randolph 68, Milton 52 — Senior guard Stevens Joacine (17 points), junior guard Isaiah Michel (15 points), and senior guard Malik White (13 points) led the 15th-ranked Blue Devils (15-1) to the nonleague win.

Rising Tide Charter 53, Norfolk Aggie 45 — On the wings of CJ Brenton’s 19 points, the home nonconference win for the Herons (8-8) clinched the program’s first trip to the MIAA tournament.

Saint Joseph Prep 96, Matignon 57 — Ethan Robertson splashed seven threes on his way to 33 points to pace the Phoenix (15-1). Kendric Diaz (23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists) and Nate Robertson (20 points) also had strong games for the Phoenix in the Catholic Central win.

Scituate 70, Southeastern 41 — Senior captain Keegan Sullivan (16 points, 10 assists) led the Sailors (14-4) to the nonleague victory. Senior center Brady Burns and sophomore guard Michael Porter each added 11 points, and senior guard/forward Michael Gantt contributed 10 rebounds.

South Shore Voc-Tech 48, Cape Cod Tech 45 — Juniors Jesse Lyons and Brandon LaFleur each put up 14 points, with Lyons adding 11 rebounds for the Vikings (7-10) to take the Mayflower Small win.

St. John Paul II 59, Atlantis Charter 41 — Freshman Ryan Triveri (15 points) and senior Jake Walman (7 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists) led the Lions (8-10) to the nonleague win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

St. Mary’s 73, Archbishop Williams 55 — Junior forward Omri Merryman (21 points) and junior guard David Brown (20 points) led the Spartans (21-1) to the CCL Cup championship win.

