Ontario police mobilize in possible preparation to disperse protesters

Five municipal buses were seen idling on a street adjacent to the convention center, before police officers were seen boarding at least two of them, which were traveling to the west end of the city.

In the early morning, police officers were seen leaving a convention center near the airport where they had gathered and were getting into their vehicles. Police vehicles, which had filled a large parking lot, began to leave.

Ontario provincial police mobilized outside Ottawa’s city center Thursday, in what appeared to be preparation for a promised clampdown on protesters who have paralyzed the capital of Canada for three weeks.

Ottawa police officers patrolling the entrance to the parking lot would not confirm why they were gathered there.

Under a soggy morning rain, construction workers spent the dawn hours putting up 12-foot-high wire fencing around the Parliament building in downtown. Protesters were bracing for police action. Among them was Andrew Broe, who said truckers were exchanging text messages with the protest leadership. He said their instructions were to remain in their trucks, to lock the doors and to not open them for anyone including police.

The protests began with a loosely organized group of truckers objecting to a requirement that they be vaccinated if they cross from the United States into Canada. With organizing help from right-wing activists, they ballooned into a broader movement opposed to an array of pandemic measures and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau generally.

If the clampdown takes place, it could help bring to an end a crisis that has undermined the leadership of Trudeau, and disrupted local residents and the local economy. Truckers and their supporters blocked key border crossings and other routes, impeding commerce and idling automakers’ plants. Some blockaded streets and harassed residents in Ottawa, creating a round-the-clock cacophony there in quiet residential neighborhoods.

While many of the demonstrators are from fringe groups, others are people who are fed up with pandemic restrictions. Physical violence has been rare.

With each passing day, Ottawa residents and many Canadians have grown impatient with the sluggishness of the police response, and early this week Ottawa’s police chief resigned amid criticism of law enforcement.

Trudeau took the rare step this week of declaring a national public order emergency to end the protests. The move extended more robust policing measures across the country, and took aim at both protester fundraising, which has been deemed a criminal activity, and the demonstrators’ personal and business bank accounts.

It has been half a century since emergency powers were last invoked in Canada.

On Wednesday during a special City Council meeting, Steve Bell, the interim Ottawa police chief, said officers now had the resources and a plan to end the protest. He did not discuss the timing or particulars of the plan, citing operational reasons, but said officers were ready to use tactics that “are not what we’re used to seeing in Ottawa,” as part of a “lawful” escalation.

“We’re going to take back the entirety of the downtown core,” Bell said. “We have a good, well-resourced plan to end the occupation.”

Police also began distributing written notices to protesters in Ottawa on Wednesday warning those remaining to leave the area or face penalties.

On Tuesday, police charged four people with conspiring to murder police officers, part of a group of 13 people charged with planning a violent response if the police tried to break up the blockade of a border crossing between Alberta and Montana at the Canadian village of Coutts.

Around the country there have been signs of the protests losing steam as government leaders and law-enforcement officials, who were reluctant at first to take action, have taken a steadily tougher line.

Border blockades have ended at Windsor, Ontario, linking to Detroit; at Coutts; and, on Wednesday, at Emerson, Manitoba, crossing into North Dakota, among others.