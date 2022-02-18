Paul McCartney has a date at Fenway Park on June 7

Paul McCartney is bringing his “Got Back” tour to Fenway Park June 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/PaulMcCartney.

McCartney has played four concerts at Fenway over the years, most recently in July 2016 when he and his band performed a marathon 39-song set. This year’s show will come just 11 days before his 80th birthday. And he’ll nearly cross paths in Boston with his former Beatles bandmate: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be playing a sold-out show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on June 2.