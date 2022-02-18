Paul McCartney has a date at Fenway Park on June 7

Paul McCartney is bringing his “Got Back” tour to Fenway Park June 7.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/PaulMcCartney.
McCartney has played four concerts at Fenway over the years, most recently in July 2016 when he and his band performed a marathon 39-song set. This year’s show will come just 11 days before his 80th birthday. And he’ll nearly cross paths in Boston with his former Beatles bandmate: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be playing a sold-out show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on June 2.
Advertisement
Other Fenway Park shows this summer include Zac Brown Band on July 15, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on Aug. 5-6, Bad Bunny on Aug. 18, Aerosmith on Sept. 8, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 10.