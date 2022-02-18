With Jeff Bridges in remission, ‘The Old Man’ is set for summer

That planned Jeff Bridges series? It’s coming this summer on FX and Hulu. Production on “The Old Man” was delayed while Bridges went through treatment for lymphoma, but it’s back on. In September, Bridges announced that he was in remission.
“The Old Man” represents Bridges’s first full TV series, even though he did appear on his father’s series, “Sea Hunt” and “The Lloyd Bridges Show,” when he was a kid.
The thriller is based on the 2017 novel by Thomas Perry, and Bridges plays a former intelligence officer who is living off the grid when he finds himself targeted by an assassin. Also in the cast: John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat.
