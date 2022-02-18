Akili SEC filing details challenges facing its video game treatment for ADHD

In January, Akili announced that it would enter the markets via a merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, a special purpose acquisition company run by venture capitalist and former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya. The deal valued the company at about $1 billion.This week, the companies filed an S-4 with the Securities Exchange Commission detailing the merger and giving the first good look at Akili’s finances and a thorough accounting of the hurdles that the company — and some of Akili’s competitors — could face.

Akili Interactive, the Boston maker of a Food and Drug Administration-cleared video game to treat ADHD, has long been bullish on the tremendous potential of its technology to reach wide swaths of the population. The difficulty of realizing that dream was laid bare in the company’s freshly filed paperwork as it looks to go public.

Akili is one of the pioneering companies pushing the idea that software can be prescribed by a doctor to treat medical conditions. Its lone cleared product, EndeavorRx, is among the very first software products to test the market on prescription software. Despite clinical evidence of efficacy and clear investor enthusiasm, the S-4 reveals the many challenges Akili must navigate before its novel approach to treatment is widely accepted by the health care system. Here’s a few preliminary takeaways from the company’s filings.

Akili lost $41 million for the first nine months of 2021 and $25 million in 2020. EndeavorRx hasn’t actually seen a full-blown consumer release, so it’s not terribly surprising that the company pulled in just under $4 million in revenue in 2020 and $377,000 through September 2021. According to an Akili spokesperson, those numbers reflect both collaborative revenues, such as Akili’s deal with Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi, as well as product sales. In 2021, the company’s primary stream of revenue came from sales of EndeavorRx through the small pilots it launched before a broader market rollout planned for later this year for adolescents ages 8 to 12.

Akili’s leaders did not project when and if it will make any profit in its filing, which also acknowledges that Akili expects “to continue to incur significant and increasing operating losses for the foreseeable future.”

Though Akili won’t project its own financial future, it forecasted that the revenue potential for the ADHD market could be $500 million within seven years. For Akili to realize those revenues, it will need to figure out how to sell EndeavorRx and to earn regulatory clearance to use its tech for more indications and in broader populations. Its research and development efforts to build that pipeline present a substantial cost: Akili spent $12.7 million on R&D in the first nine months of 2021.

Akili is upfront that its future hinges on “achieving and maintaining broad market acceptance by patients and physicians,” which is far from guaranteed. There is no precedent for a blockbuster in prescription digital therapeutics.

For EndeavorRx to become a market success, the company will need to educate physicians, patients, and health plan administrators about its products and convince them that they work. The company said in its paperwork that it has focused its marketing push so far on primary care physicians, but noted that there’s a need to educate psychiatrists and therapists about its products as well, given that they’re often the first point of care for patients with ADHD.

Getting buy-in from providers is no small ask when Akili’s novel product is unfamiliar and may not have as much clinical evidence as the treatments they’re used to prescribing. The company says that there’s a risk that its products may be perceived as less effective and that providers may be slow to change their medical practices out of concern over liability.

The company has a number of products in its pipeline that, if they pan out in clinical trials, could bring them before the FDA. In addition to testing its ADHD treatment in younger children and adults, the company is also working on products that use the game’s tech backbone to treat other conditions. It has clinical trials underway to treat cognitive issues related to surgery, COVID-19, and chemotherapy. The company is also exploring its tech to treat major depression, multiple sclerosis, and autism spectrum disorder.







