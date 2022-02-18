DraftKings stock plunges further on 2022 loss estimate

The surge in online gambling has continued to fuel DraftKings’ coffers, but the Boston company’s increasing losses have spooked the stock market.
Shares of DraftKings, already down 20 percent this year, plunged another 14 percent in pre-market trading on Friday after the company released its fourth quarter results.
The company is engaged in an expensive battle with rivals including FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook as more and more people turn to online wagering. The costs of acquiring new customers can include everything from mobile and TV ads to giving away free cash for starting bets.
In the fourth quarter, DraftKings’ sales increased 47 percent from a year earlier to $473 million as more states legalized online wagering. DraftKings reported a net loss of $326 million, 34 percent worse than a year earlier.
While the revenue and loss for the fourth quarter were better than Wall Street analysts expected, DraftKings disappointed investors by forecasting that it would lose $825 million to $925 million in 2022 on an adjusted basis. Revenue for 2022 was forecast at $1.85 billion to $2 billion, up from $1.3 billion in 2021.
“DraftKings’ strong fourth quarter performance exceeded our expectations on the top and bottom line,” cofounder and chief executive Jason Robins said in a statement. “We enter 2022 positioned to grow our market share.”
The company’s results in 2022 should get a boost as more states legalize online betting. So far in 2022, DraftKings has added Oregon, Louisiana, and New York.
