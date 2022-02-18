DraftKings stock plunges further on 2022 loss estimate

The surge in online gambling has continued to fuel DraftKings’ coffers, but the Boston company’s increasing losses have spooked the stock market.

Shares of DraftKings, already down 20 percent this year, plunged another 14 percent in pre-market trading on Friday after the company released its fourth quarter results.

The company is engaged in an expensive battle with rivals including FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook as more and more people turn to online wagering. The costs of acquiring new customers can include everything from mobile and TV ads to giving away free cash for starting bets.