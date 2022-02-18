Roxbury’s Frugal Bookstore garners donations after weekend fire

Cropper Egerton lauded the outpouring of support from Roxbury residents and readers.

Co-owners Leonard Egerton and Clarissa Cropper Egerton have created a GoFundMe page to “replenish stock from the water damage and repair store furnishings” after the blaze last weekend. By mid-day Friday, nearly 500 donors had contributed more than $30,000 toward the cause — exceeding Frugal’s goal.

Frugal Bookstore, a beloved Black-owned bookshop and pillar of the Roxbury community, started collecting donations Thursday to mend damage from a recent building fire.

“It’s tremendous,” she said. “We truly do have a following of book lovers who want to see us stay in business and thrive.”

Several customers took the Twitter to endorse the store.

“I used to do childcare for groups having community meetings in their space after hours and it was the best,” user Meaghan Harrigan tweeted. “I loved the children’s corner and the tiny chairs surrounded by books. Send some funds their way!

“This is the only Black-owned bookstore in Boston. Please help if you can,” another posted.

Cropper Egerton said the fire began in the “wee hours” of Feb. 12 when a mattress in an apartment above Frugal burned. When firefighters put out the blaze, water trickled into the store.

The brunt of the damage fell on Frugal’s children’s, young adult, and young reader sections.

“That’s one of our prominent sections,” Cropper Egerton said. “When educators, librarians, and parents come into the store, they always comment on the collection.”

Andrea Froclich browsing Frugal Bookstore in June 2020. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

According to the GoFundMe, Frugal has played a role in diversifying the inventory of children’s books at Boston Public Schools. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the shop hosted a family book club for middle school students and their parents. It also led book workshops on Black literature during the annual Boston Book Festival.

In the summer of 2020, Frugal saw a sharp uptick in business amid the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. The store sold out of several popular titles — including “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo — and hired two new employees.

Frugal opened in 2008 at the Washington Park Mall before moving to Nubian Square in 2016.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.