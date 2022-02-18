Ghislaine Maxwell’s former Manchester-by-the-Sea home to list for $7.3 million

The property spans about 6,100 square feet on nearly 1.5 acres, and is part of an enclave known as Sharksmouth, which includes several other homes, according to WSJ. The 5-bedroom home overlooks the water, and comes with access to a coastal path. Maxwell and Borgerson lived together there for a brief time before Maxwell’s July 2020 arrest in New Hampshire, Borgerson told WSJ.

The beige, clapboard Manchester-by-the-Sea home is located at 301 Summer St., and is owned by Tidewood LLC — the company linked to Maxwell’s estranged partner Scott Borgerson, the Journal reports. It is known as the Phippen-Smith house, according to property and court documents.

The waterfront mansion where Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell lived prior to her sex trafficking arrest is coming to the market for $7.295 million, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal .

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of sex-trafficking in late December and is being held in a New York jail while she awaits sentencing on charges that she helped Epstein sexually abuse girls. She faces 65 years in jail.

Court filings show that Maxwell and her partner had been living “a quiet family life together” for over four years prior to her arrest. Many reports have said Borgerson is Maxwell’s husband, but the WSJ said he declined to comment on whether they were ever legally married.

Borgerson is the former chief executive officer of CargoMetrics, a Boston-based tech firm that tracks seaborne cargoes and vessels all over the world. Borgerson told the publication that he controls the Tidewood property, and that Maxwell has no ownership stake.

“She was here years ago, but actually left when this thing started to rear its ugly head — her situation from conduct decades ago,” Borgerson told WSJ.

The house is believed to have been built around 1660 in Salem, then moved by barge around 1917 and reconstructed on its current location in the 1930s, Borgerson told WSJ. While the home has been altered many times since its original construction, pieces of the original house still remain, Borgerson said, according to the publication.

Records show Tidewood LLC paid $2.5 million for the house in 2016.

























