At what point should we break up?

Q. My boyfriend (25) and I (23) have been together for a little over two years. We met during my senior year of college and grew a lot closer during the pandemic because we lived close to one another. Now that I am living abroad, we’ve been long-distance for about seven months. It’s been great and we’ve been able to manage it, but as I think about our future, I know that I want to try living somewhere new, and that he is planning to accept a new job in the same town he’s currently in.

We love each other and care about one another deeply, but we both agree that at this age, we should be prioritizing our interests and careers. I am struggling to figure out whether to make the most of a long-distance relationship or to take this as a sign that we should go our separate ways. I love my boyfriend, but long-distance is hard, and I am feeling really uncertain about what is the right decision in the long run. Thank you!

A. Some will tell you to break up now, but you don’t have to.

It sounds like you’ll end the relationship — or take a long break — whenever you hit a wall with the distance. If you’re still enjoying what you have, take your time. Let everything run its course.

The good news is, you both understand why this breakup could happen. You’re clear about the work that goes into long-distance; you also know that you love each other and still have a deep connection. You can communicate about how all of this feels as it continues. If there’s a breakup, you won’t have to ask why. It’s all about age, priorities, and experience.

You can also talk to him about checking in more often to see how you’re both doing with the status quo. You can ask, “How does it feel to still be together now?” Figure this out as a team.

There’s a version of this where you remain together, or stay connected enough that whatever break you take is only temporary. It’s OK to be open to all possibilities. You don’t have to figure it out today.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Seriously Mere? Let it run its course? They’re 23 and 25. They shouldn’t be tied down to a relationship that isn’t going to work. They should be having fun and exploring/learning about themselves! She can certainly remain friends with this guy and leave it open to future possibilities if they happen to live in the same place again. But for now, they’re wasting their youth. You can love someone without having a future with them.

ITELLITLIKEITIS





I’m not a fan of the “let everything run its course” advice. You’ve spent over two years together and you admit that you’re growing in different directions (you, wanting to live somewhere other than where your boyfriend is). Doesn’t that say enough? Don’t confuse security with love. My advice is to cherish the memories and let each other go so you can 100 percent commit to the life in front of you.

PENSUSE





Are either of you interested in dating anyone else right now? If so, and unless you want to open things up, you might break up so you can enjoy where you are and so can he. If the long-distance relationship isn’t holding you back from what you want to do, you can let it ride until it does. You are both young and you seem to be on the same page with how you see the foreseeable future playing out. As long as it works, no need to change anything.

HOLYIVY





Oh dear, it will be hard, but maybe break up before it implodes? You are living abroad and should be having fun and meeting new people. Same with him (wherever he is). Lots of teary FaceTime calls in your future, I think. Sorry, but this time in your life should be about you. Listen to your gut.

MAYORORRHODA





I think as long as you stay in this relationship, it will feel like you haven’t made a decision, because the option to end it will always be waiting for you. The fact that you’re so unsure you had to write a letter to a blog about it I think says the relationship has run its course. Long-distance should only be pursued if both parties are certain about it on their own terms ... anything less is just prolonging an inevitable breakup.

BONECOLE





Love is more important than a career. A career can’t cuddle next to your 401(k) at night. You both should prioritize your relationship, because if it is successful long term, that means a lifetime of marriage (if that’s your thing), eventually kids (if that’s your thing). That is what matters. Don’t give up on a good loving relationship, over work. (ugh work.)

GOSPELOFGMAN





It’s easier to travel or to find a job than to find a great relationship. ... There are worse things than to find the person who might become your spouse, and to do so when you both are young. There are also worse things than to develop a stable life in one place. It doesn’t have to be a “perfect” place.

JIVEDIVA





This isn’t a *sign* that you should go your separate ways. The universe isn’t sending you a message. By you telling your boyfriend that you don’t want to move to be near him (or even in the same country), and him telling you that he doesn’t want to move to be with you, you are each telling the other that you want to break up. One of you just has to come out and say it.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.