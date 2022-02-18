Can prioritizing your career be good for your kids?

Bazelon interviewed mothers across demographic lines and draws on her own experience as a divorced working mom, too. Being a career-driven parent doesn’t mean you’re not a loving one; in fact, it might make you a better one. Of course, the book, out on April 19, arrives at a time when women are leaving the workforce in record numbers, torn between balancing both parenting and career. I talked to her about the nature of ambition, the fraught premise of balance, and the role men need to play at home.

Law professor and writer Lara Bazelon’s new book, “Ambitious Like A Mother: Why Prioritizing Your Career Is Good For Your Kids,” has a bold premise: Modeling ambition is as important, if not more important, than being ever-present. Moms don’t need to be selfless to be successful.

As somebody who writes about parenting, I hear from women who feel not fully present, either at home or at work. Can you talk about the positive effects of working moms on kids? What did you find?

What I found was that the children of working moms were, by and large, very inspired by the example that their mothers set. The last chapter of the book is called The Kids Are Alright. I interviewed kids of the mothers whom I profiled. What was interesting was the mothers had these conflicts: They felt like they were away too much. They were worried they weren’t present enough. Those worries seemed internal and not borne out by the experience of the children. They knew their mothers were doing something important in the world. It came down to quality over quantity. … They weren’t griping about the fact that they weren’t necessarily home with a perfect snack every day [after] school.

That lesson seems like something that’s very hard for mothers to take to heart, in part, because I think there’s so much pushback against the idea that they would prioritize that way, whereas we don’t think twice about fathers doing it.

When you’re talking about ambition: Is it ambition by choice — or is it work, because, look: I have to get up in the morning and make a living?

It was both. It was mostly that the mothers had to work for the reasons you said. You need two incomes to survive. Or they were single mothers or divorced. They ranged in class, and there were some women who are quite wealthy, and there were some women who were the sole bread-earners, and they were getting by month to month. It really varied. But, the truth is, it’s very hard to get by on just one salary.

There’s been a lot of attention on women dropping out of the workforce. Their children needed them. The labor in their household wasn’t evenly divided. Somebody had to do the hard work at home while COVID was raging. They had no choice but to pick up the slack. What do you make of that?

I do think, in response to your question, there is this impossible standard that mothers hold themselves to. I think part of that is driven by society and this cult of the perfect mother. I think a lot of women, whether consciously or unconsciously, buy into that. They think because they’re unable to live up to that standard, something’s got to give, and what’s going to give is their job.

I question that to the extent they feel they have to do that so they can be this selfless mother who’s ever-present in all five senses of the word. I don’t think that’s a requirement to be a good mother. I think there’s something extremely unhealthy about putting that expectation on women.

How do we push back? How is that going to change?

One thing I do in my own life is model my imperfections to my law students, many of whom are young women thinking about getting married and starting families — and young men. I think it’s really important not to have this curated vision of myself as someone who comes to work with no family obligations.

They know that sometimes I have to leave early. I’ve brought my kids to class when they were sick, and I didn’t have anywhere else to take them. I just feel that it is important, to be honest and say, ‘There’s some seepage here; things are a little messy.’ And that’s fine — it’s not just fine, it’s normal.

The book poses a question that I thought was provocative and interesting: ‘What if embracing professional ambition and the imbalance that comes with it actually makes women good mothers?’ What’s the imbalance in this context?

Sometimes your job takes priority, either because you have to travel or because it’s weighing very heavily on your mind, or because there’s a certain discrete task that’s eating into what would normally be your family time. That creates an imbalance. That is OK, because life isn’t a seesaw that’s in perfect equipoise. The sooner our kids learn that, the more resilient they’re going to be.

It works in the reverse, too: I think that’s the most important thing to understand. This is helical. Something is always coming up, and something is always coming down, and the imbalance will then work the other way. I worry that people have this socially curated image of what their lives are supposed to be like that doesn’t match up to reality.

What would you say to a woman who has aspirations for professional fulfillment but also feels unsupported at home or who feels like there are only so many hours in the day? How do you recalibrate to make room for ambition in a world that isn’t set up that way?

Here’s what I would say: Relationships can always be negotiated and renegotiated — by that I mean, the relationship that you have with your partner at home and the relationship that you have with your supervisor at work. I think the pandemic has shown us that. So if you look at work, for example, what we have now is a labor scarcity. What we have are women who have proved that they can work remotely and be productive on more flexible hours, and they can really take that bargaining power to the table. So, if you feel that you’re under this extreme pressure to stay until 5 purely because of face time, you have the leverage now in the market.

I think similarly, at home, you’ve really got to ask yourself: Why am I OK with the status quo? If you’re in a situation where you’re doing 80 to 90 percent of what’s happening in your house and your partner is doing 10 to 20 percent, that’s not OK. Just because it’s been that way for six months or six years doesn’t mean it always has to be that way. So, at the same time that you can stand up for yourself at work, you can stand up for yourself at home.

What do you hope that women — or men — get from your book? What’s the resounding message that pushes the conversation forward?

The big message is that it’s important to have a purpose-driven life. It’s important to your happiness; it’s important to your fulfillment. And, oftentimes, for many people, that’s a job. It provides them with economic stability, it provides them with a degree of joy, it shapes their life.

To say to women, ‘It’s not OK for you to own that. It’s not OK for you to want to strive and achieve professionally’ is doing them a deep disservice, and it’s doing their kids a disservice. What you want to model to your children is: I am trying to make the world a better place. I am trying to be economically self-sufficient, I am trying to be a well-rounded person. I think, for many people, the way to do that is to be passionate about what you’re doing at work, just the same as you’re passionate about being a parent. And, for too long, women were given this false choice that they can really only be one or the other.

Are there factors that play into that, though, such as the cost of childcare? I hear from women all the time who say: ‘I had to drop out of the workforce because I was almost losing money on childcare, and it made more economic sense to drop out.’

I think that’s a huge issue — and it’s incredibly frustrating to me that the federal government is not going to come through and provide subsidized daycare and not going to provide these tax credits.

What do you say to women who can’t afford to work?

It’s a horrible situation. The truth is that the federal government is not coming to save mothers. The states are not coming to save mothers. The only people who are going to be able to save mothers are the mothers themselves by being creative and thinking outside the box on some of these issues, whether it’s OK, can I cobble together some kind of nanny share that’s going to be remotely affordable for me? Can I try to negotiate some kind of credit or subsidy in my salary that’s going to allow me to pay for my child care? Now my labor is valued, and we have scarcity in the market, but these are all just sort of ideas. I think for a lot of women, it’s an impossible situation. It’s grossly unfair.

How can men be more involved in the conversation? I don’t want to vilify men; I happen to have a husband who’s very helpful and does his fair share. But where do they figure into this conversation?

I don’t want to vilify men, either. I think, though, that men can be allies, and they can do more. I see that with millennial men who are stepping up in a way that maybe Gen X and older millennial men have not. What they need to really say to themselves is: ‘Am I doing enough? Am I pulling my weight at home?’ And to what degree [are they] unconsciously saying, ‘Oh, well, this is women’s work’ or allowing it by default to fall to their female partner.

For example, the school is always going to call the mother; the doctor is always going to call the mother. Right? This happens for me all the time … And I said to my ex-husband: ‘This isn’t going to work for me. I can’t be the one who just by default gets all these calls and makes all these appointments and takes them everywhere. … This is labor that no one gets paid for that is part of keeping our kids healthy. We need to divide this up.’

Did you have any preconceived notions at the outset of writing that you came away feeling very differently about?

When I was growing up, I had a best friend, Tamara. Her mom was Gretchen. I absolutely worshipped her. She seemed like a perfect stay-at-home mom. She sewed Halloween costumes. Their house was always clean and beautifully decorated. She made delicious meals. The image of her stayed with me to the point where, when I took a creative writing class and we were asked to define the word ‘mother,’ I immediately thought of her.

Anyway, I decided to look her up. I Googled her, and I almost fell out of my chair — because she was a professor. It turned out that the whole time that I had known her in Philadelphia when I was little, she was getting her PhD at the University of Pennsylvania. She made this really extraordinary decision to take a job and get a divorce. … The person who I had worshipped as the perfect stay-at-home mother was not at all who I thought she was.

What’s the lesson there?

Gretchen said she spent the first part of her life really trying to conform to the idea of being a perfect mother. She followed her husband from job to job, and she did the best she could to try to be happy. She realized that she wasn’t and that she had a dream of becoming a tenured professor. She decided to pursue it step by step, going back to school at night, and she started publishing papers. Then she realized: ‘This is my destiny.’

What that taught me was people are motivated by what they’re passionate about, and when you try to stifle it by telling them that their almighty purpose in life is to be a mother — and there’s only one way to do that, which is to be utterly selfless and child-centered — you’re depriving women of the ability to lead a full life.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.