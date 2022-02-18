Blind date: ‘He hates pickles, avocados, raw tomatoes, and raw onions. (I feel the same.)’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Rihanna. Because why not?

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH? She’s well-traveled and loves to bake.

SUNNY: 30 / chef de cuisine

LAST THING HE READ: The Devil in the Kitchen

HIS HOBBIES: Reading, swimming, traveling

7:45 P.M. 75 ON LIBERTY WHARF, BOSTON

BE MORE CHILL

MJ I’ve always been open to the idea of matchmakers (but unwilling to pay for one).

Sunny I like to try new things and when I saw an ad for Cupid, I thought, Why not?

MJ I went out to buy jewelry to match my shirt because I had basically no earrings and only one necklace to choose from.

Sunny I was early, so I waited at the bar for our table to be ready.

MJ Technically, I arrived early, but I popped into the bathroom to wash my hands. He was waiting at the bar because our igloo wasn’t ready. He looked around my age, which I liked, and had dark hair, which I’m also a fan of. He seemed pretty chill.

Sunny She seemed pretty calm and steady.

KEEPING COOL

MJ We talked about his career and how long we’d both been in Boston. He used to work for Carnival and got to go on lots of cruise ships. Because of his job, he’s gotten to travel to many countries.

Sunny She is from Florida, has a PhD in economics, and likes food, BBQ mostly.

MJ He knows lots of chefs and restaurant owners in town. He hates pickles, avocados, raw tomatoes, and raw onions (I feel the same way). He thinks you can taste whether a cook has prepared the dish lovingly. Because he’s in the restaurant business, I asked him about his opinion on tipping and how restaurants set prices. He also told me a couple of marketing tricks.

Sunny We talked about various topics, she asked quite a few questions. It was a good conversation.

MJ I ordered crab cakes and a chocolate chip cookie in a skillet for dessert. What stood out to me were the igloos; it was our first time in one.

Sunny I ordered the burger to keep it simple.

MJ We both took the attitude that this date was our chance to meet someone new, and didn’t put a lot of expectations on things. He has had many interesting experiences, so he became increasingly intriguing. You could probably interview him for five hours and still leave out things that he’s done. I learned that he was getting his pilot’s license and likes to meditate by doing virtual reality flying simulations.

Sunny The conversations were pretty generic. I think we were different personalities.

ICED OUT

MJ After 10 p.m., I did want to leave because it had gotten late.

Sunny We were there pretty much till the restaurant closed. She wanted to snap a pic of the pier and head home.

MJ I took a quick picture of the water because we were right at the harbor. After that, we chatted while we waited for our Ubers. I asked him if he was OK with a hug. He said he was, so we hugged.

Sunny [We said goodbye with] a hug.

MJ I don’t think so because we didn’t seem to have any (romantic) chemistry.

Sunny Even though we share a love for food, I think we have a few very different interests.

POST-MORTEM

MJ / A-

Sunny / B+

