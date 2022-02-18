Five things to do in and around Boston, Feb. 21-27

Nature takes center stage at the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, presented at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. The films explore the mountain world and topics such as adventure sports and the environment. Screenings start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $28 per night. regenttheatre.com

Opens Tuesday

Summer in Winter

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical comes to the Emerson Colonial Theatre through March 6. The show, which chronicles the life of the Boston native as she became a musical diva, includes a score with hits such as “Love to Love You Baby” and “Bad Girls.” Times vary. Tickets from $44.75. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Wednesday

Untold Stories

Massachusetts General Hospital and the Museum of Science host a screening of Jubilee, Juneteenth and the Thirteenth at the Museum of African American History on Beacon Hill. The documentary tells the often-overlooked story of Black Bostonians and their role in the abolition of slavery. Recommended for ages 18-plus. 7 p.m. Free with registration at mos.org.

Opens Saturday

Floral Photos

For a unique take on a well-known artist, view Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer at the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover. This free exhibit features nearly 100 of her photographs, accompanied by paintings and drawings. Runs through June 12. addison.andover.edu

Sunday

Brilliance of Youth

The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will perform works by Ravel, Elgar, and Shostakovich at Symphony Hall. Zlatomir Fung, an International Tchaikovsky Competition gold medalist, will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the orchestra. 3 p.m. Online and in-person tickets from $20, with discounts for students. bostonphil.org

