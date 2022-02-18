Jewel-tone colors and bold wallpaper add wow factor to living room

1 Abstract artwork hanging across from the sofa inspired the room’s bright green accents, including the pinch pleat drapes, X-benches with nailhead detailing, and lumbar pillows made from Scalamandré Agate fabric in Malachite.

Caroline Balz and Allison Goldberg’s clients wanted the living room in their Weston Colonial to wow. Plus, their lifestyle allowed for it. “They have one child, so they didn’t need to be as practical as families with two dogs and four kids,” Goldberg says. The design duo, whose firm name, Psychological Interiors, is a nod to their training as psychotherapists, kicked off the design with the wallpaper. “We ask our clients to react to photos,” Balz says. “The homeowner said ‘Ohhh!’ when she saw [a room with] this paper.”

2 The graceful sofa in a neutral velvet recedes while enhancing the overall effect. “Some things should sing in a space; other elements should be more demure,” Balz explains.

3 Kelly Wearstler Channels wallpaper drove the design. Although it’s quite bold, Goldberg points out that there’s not actually that much of it given the huge window, fireplace, and wide openings to the foyer and dining room.

4 Grass cloth-style wallcovering envelopes the dining room in color and texture and connects it to the living room. The colors are similar without being a perfect match, while the horizontal striations of the solid wallcovering balance the sharp angles of the patterned paper.

5 Goldberg and Balz updated existing slipper chairs with new textural upholstery, piping, and embroidered tape along the skirted bottoms. “If you’re going custom, go custom: We put nice trim on them,” Balz says.

6 The designers lacquered the coffee table that the client inherited from her parents. “We find a way to make the pieces our clients want to keep work so their rooms honor who they are,” Goldberg says.

