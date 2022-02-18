Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

AMEN to Stan Grossfeld (Connections, January 2)! I am a huge supporter of NASA. One of my fondest memories with my dad was July 20, 1969, the night Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, in awe that a man was walking on the moon, my dad in awe that we were able to watch it on TV! ... After Jeff Bezos’ latest escapade, people in an Amazon distribution plant lost their lives in a tornado that hit Illinois and Kentucky. The money spent to send four people into the atmosphere [could have gone to better use] in that region.

A Grossfeld byline = a must-read in my world.

I feel connected to the author in a small way. I am far from being a photojournalist but I have been a photographer (both hobby and job) for many years — it’s a passion. I vividly remember the tragedy in space in January 1986. My second son was only 11 days old and I was watching it as it unfolded. I did not recall ever hearing about the Journalist in Space project, but then I was preoccupied with two little boys. What a huge disappointment that must have been in Grossfeld’s life to watch the process — and get SO CLOSE — just to have it all disappear. I join him in hoping that this world starts to realize the damage we have done to the planet and to each other. Kindness must be stepped up.

Colleen Sullivan

Most important are the last two paragraphs, where Grossfeld says he no longer wants to go into space. “That money would be better spent saving our beloved Earth and trying to unite these Un-united States.” The last paragraph is especially poignant as it speaks to an increase in divisions between people around the world. However, before we can take a giant leap forward together, we need to take a step back and examine the activities over the past 50 years that have contributed to where we are. Why there is hate between people, what has led to depression among many Americans, what has led to drugs, and how have these variables led to addiction? I agree that we all need to be part of the solution, starting at the local level.

James Chernoff

I especially loved the last two paragraphs. As a toddler, my son would ask, “Whatchoffif ... ?” That was his way of asking, “What would happen if ... ?” What would happen if Grossfeld could have his wish? As the Danes might say, we’d have hygge — a sense of peace and contentment.

Arlene Cox

Dating Downer

I have to comment on the Dinner with Cupid date of Ed and Carol (“Ready to Serve,” January 2). Ed seems like a nice guy and generously gave Carol a grade of A for the date. Carol, however, gave the date a C-, saying that “Ed is not my type. I am not sure why Cupid thought there was anything remotely in common between Ed and me.” Carol, you should have given Ed a chance.

Kathleen Puckett-Leslie

[Carol asked] what did you have in common? You both are living, breathing humans; you both signed up; you are both over 55; you both enjoy exercise; you both were looking for companionship.

Sally Fiore

This date was disappointing for both. I wish Cupid would give each dater another chance with someone more compatible.

pheebs

Love Carol. Direct, honest, knows what she wants.

Even if they were obviously not a match, what’s the harm in trying to enjoy a date? The end result will be the same but at least you will have had a few laughs and a nice meal.

The Big Picture

Very moving (Globe Photos of the Year 2021, January 2). Thank you all at The Boston Globe for sharing with us each and every day!

Micky Cuoco

Without a doubt, the photographers are talented. What is disturbing, however, is the term “Methadone Mile” in the caption for Craig Walker’s photo. Methadone is a lifesaving treatment for opioid use disorder. The persistent use of the phrase “Methadone Mile” perpetuates stigma against the most robustly researched treatment there is for opioid use disorder and the patients who seek this treatment, usually because nothing else has worked. Continuing to stigmatize this is unconscionable, particularly during an opioid epidemic and a COVID pandemic. Let’s focus our lens instead on the failure of society to respectfully address the suffering, inequities in, and disparity of care for our poor, homeless, and disenfranchised populations — some of whom may also be suffering from untreated addiction.

Janice Kauffman

vice president, Addiction Treatment Services, North Charles Foundation

In a time when so many papers have cut back or eliminated photo staffs, it is great to see the Globe still committed to producing great photojournalism. Thanks for regularly showcasing this work, and for setting the standard for news photography in New England.

randyholhut

