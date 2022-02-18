Athol man charged with using riot shield against police during Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol

Vincent J. Gillespie was arrested in Athol by FBI agents and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Friday afternoon where he faces charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to the US Department of Justice.

An Athol man was arrested Friday and charged with using a police riot shield to attack officers trying to block rioters from entering the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was preparing to confirm Joseph Biden’s election as the next president, the US Attorney’s Office in D.C. said in a press release.

The 60-year-old was identified by video and photographs of the intense struggle between police and supporters of former president Donald J. Trump as they tried to stop, or delay, the counting of electoral votes by both the House and Senate, prosecutors alleged.

“From at least 4:11 p.m. to at least 4:25 p.m., Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol who engaged in pushing, shoving, yelling, and fighting with law enforcement officers. He struggled his way through the crowd, eventually maneuvering through the rioters to the line of police officers defending the Lower West Terrace’s exterior door,” federal prosecutors said in the statement released Friday.

“At one point, he gained control of a police shield as he approached the officers. Gillespie used the shield to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ at the police,’” prosecutors wrote. Gillespie also allegedly “grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd.”

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is leading the nationwide investigation into the breach of the Capitol, Gillespie is one of more than 750 individuals who have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan 6 breach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.