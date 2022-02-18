Boston Public Library children’s rooms targeted by group opposing mask requirements, staff say

The incidents are held to protest Mayor Michelle Wu’s B Together policy, which includes a mask mandate in public buildings, library workers said. At least one of the people involved has protested outside the mayor’s Roslindale home to oppose a vaccination mandate for city workers.

“It’s just super rattling for people,” said Maty Cropley, president of the Boston Public Library Professional Staff Association.

Union workers at the Boston Public Library plan to hold a “unity gathering” Saturday in response what they described as several hateful and bullying incidents over the city’s indoor mask mandate, whose opponents have disrupted school classrooms, government meetings, and now children’s rooms in libraries.

In the library incidents, people who are asked by staff in the children’s room to wear a mask become unruly and begin to videotape the confrontation, alleging they are being discriminated against. Police have been called in three instances, but no one has been arrested.

Cropley said that staff members say they have felt intimidated and bullied by the protests, which he said are extremely inappropriate for a library, especially its children’s section.

Library officials reported incidents at the Central Library on Boylston Street on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 and an incident at the Hyde Park library on Feb. 5.

“It’s sustained over a period of time, so it’s very challenging,” Cropley said. “It’s just really challenging for staff in that context, to be targeted like that.”

The union’s “Fill the Library with Love Unity Gathering” will be held Saturday at noon at the Central Library’s McKim Plaza facing Copley Square.

“The union is hoping that by surrounding the library with love we can begin to heal from the damage caused by these actions,” a news release about the event said. “In standing up to hatred and bullying, the library can be made a safe space again.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.