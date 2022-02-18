Ellen S. Jackson: a leader of desegregation movement of Boston Public Schools

Ellen Swepson Jackson, a Boston civil rights activist, was determined to give all children equal access to education. Her actions helped to pave the way for the desegregation of Boston Public Schools.

This Black History Month , the Globe is saluting people from Massachusetts who have made a difference.

Ellen Jackson during a public meeting at Boston City Council regarding police brutality in Boston on Oct. 7, 1974.

A Roxbury mother, Jackson saw first-hand the failures of BPS to support Black students in overcrowded and underfunded schools. She created the Roxbury-North Dorchester Parents’ Council in 1965, and advocated for student’s rights through petitions and letters.

“It is because I am a mother that I got involved in education,” she said in an interview with the Globe in 1975. “It’s no different for me than for other mothers. … I have five children and although they are individuals with different goals, aspirations, and achievement levels, I could see obstacles for all of them in terms of what they were getting out of school.”

Ellen Jackson, chairman of Boston's Operation Exodus, checked cans used to collect donations to keep the Black school bus program rolling in Boston, Oct. 14, 1965. Bill Chaplis/Associated Press

One day, she received a document showing vacant seats in schools throughout Boston, and her group decided to begin sending students from overcrowded schools to less crowded ones, usually in white neighborhoods.

This voluntary-busing project was called Operation Exodus, and Jackson was executive director from 1965 until it ended in 1969. The self-funded program sent 1,000 students to less crowded schools.

Many felt Jackson’s work helped to inspire the 1972 NAACP lawsuit that led to the desegregation of BPS. “I always thought of Ellen and Operation Exodus as the beginning of it all in our community,” US district judge David S. Nelson said at a testimonial for Jackson in 1975. “She showed us that something could be done.”

In the early years of court-ordered busing, Jackson oversaw the desegregation of Boston’s public schools on the Citywide Coordinating Council. She also worked for the state Department of Education as a project director for the Title IV program.

She remained a force in social justice and education, and from 1978 to 1997 she served as the dean and director of affirmative action at Northeastern University. She died in 2005.

“She was a person with strong opinions, who was willing to fight for things in order to create a better society,” Sarah-Ann Shaw, a community activist, former television news reporter, and childhood friend told the Globe in 2005. “Young people have no idea of the contributions that she and others made in that era.”

Twenty-five students from Roxbury arrived at the Eliot School in Boston's North End on Sept. 8, 1971, their second day of busing with Operation Exodus. William Ryerson/Globe Staff/file





