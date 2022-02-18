Here’s how some Mass. districts are reacting to end of the state’s school mask mandate

Since Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that Massachusetts would end its state-wide school mandate Feb. 28, individual school districts have been weighing whether to discard masking policies in their classrooms.

Regardless of a district’s choice to make masks optional within school buildings, masks still will have to be warn in all school health facilities (like nurses’ offices) and on school buses and vans.

Dozens of school committees across the state already have voted to remove their own local mandates, but others have yet to decide. Leaders at Boston Public Schools, the largest district in the state, already have announced that their schools will not become mask optional.