Here’s the latest on the R.I.-bound cargo ship that caught fire at sea with thousands of new cars aboard

“The Portuguese Navy, through the Ponta Delgada Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), has a warship standing by and monitoring the drift of Felicity Ace,” the statement continued. “Managers have appointed a salvage company and an initial salvage team has arrived in the Azores and is on the way to the vessel estimated to arrive” on Friday.

“Following the fire on board the car carrier ‘Felicity Ace’ on February 16, MOL Ship Management (Singapore) report that all crew members are now safe in a hotel in the Azores,” the company said in a statement Friday.

The operator of a Rhode Island-bound car transport ship that caught fire in waters off Portugal, prompting the evacuation of the crew, said Friday that salvage teams were headed to the Azores to assess damage to the vessel and its inventory of Volkswagen vehicles that reportedly included luxury models like Porsches.

The 650-foot long cargo ship caught fire Wednesday, local time, about 90 nautical miles southwest of the Azores, with thousands of vehicles aboard. Bloomberg reported that an internal email from Volkswagen AG’s U.S. operations revealed there were 3,965 vehicles aboard the ship, including the Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini brands.

Video footage posted to Facebook showed first responders rescuing crew members, with the aid of baskets that were used to pull them off the vessel and up to safety in a helicopter.

“We are aware of an incident involving a third-party cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles across the Atlantic,” Volkswagen said in a statement Friday. “The vessel was on its way to North America. At this time, we are not aware of any injuries. We are in contact with the shipping company to get more information about the incident.”

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment beyond the statement.

The Felicity Ace was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers. The ship can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo. Typically, car transport ships fit thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The cargo ship fire comes amid supply chain woes that have roiled virtually every industry during the pandemic, including auto dealers. Major carmakers worldwide last year announced production cutbacks, and General Motors last April said it would temporarily shut down eight assembly plants due to chip shortages. In October, three major sellers of cars and trucks in the US reported sales totals reflecting the intense squeeze that a global semiconductor shortage has put on auto production, the New York Times reported.

Jack Perkins, executive vice president of Rhode Island Auto Dealers Association, said in a phone interview Friday that he wasn’t sure how many of the vehicles on the Felicity Ace were intended for dealerships in the state.

Robert O’Koniewski, executive vice president of the Massachusetts State Automobile Dealers Association, said a number of the vehicles on the boat were likely already taken by individual buyers.

“Based on the [current] inventory shortages that everyone is experiencing at the new car dealerships around the country, I would suspect that most” of the cars “are already spoken for by consumers,” he said.

Andrew Dunn, general sales manager at Porsche Norwell, said “about six” Porsches on order by customers are on the burning ship.

“They’re ordered vehicles that they’ve put deposits on,” he said, adding that customers have been alerted. “It’s outside of everybody’s hands so they’re understanding of it.”

Dunn said that the fire won’t put too much of a crimp in his dealership’s operations. “Might be a little speed bump, but it’s not going to impact us that much.” One reason: he’s expecting another shipment on a different ship.

Vina Tran, a receptionist at Porsche of Burlington, said the dealer has two cars on the burning ship.

“It’s still kind of a blur — that’s about all we know,” Tran said.

A California man tweeted Thursday that his high-end sports car, a Porsche Boxster Spyder, was among the vehicles stranded at sea.

In a follow-up tweet, Farah, who runs the popular Smoking Tire website, said his dealer has promised to keep him in the loop with updates.

Authorities haven’t confirmed the cause of the blaze.

Captain Michael R. Burns Jr., a Massachusetts Maritime Academy official who’s captained ocean-going vessels, said a fire on board a ship is the most frightening and dangerous circumstance a crew faces during what is already a dangerous profession.

”A fire on board a vessel is one of the most terrifying things you could ever experience,’’ he said. “You are the fire department when you get out there… People do receive training on it, but we’re not professional firefighters.”

The crew abandoned ship in lifeboats and were picked by a passing merchant ship when they lost control of the fire onboard, Burns noted.

”You won’t leave the ship unless you have no choice,’’ he said. “If your chances of survival in the lifeboat are greater than that of staying on the ship, that’s when you’ve got to abandon ship. So things must have been pretty bad for them to abandon ship.”

Burns called the car-carrying ship a “floating parking garage” that was likely carrying hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel in its tanks when it left harbor.

But, he said, he believed maritime salvage crews with seaborne firefighting experience will likely bring the fire under control in the near term.

”I don’t think there’s that much of a risk for just, you know, blowing up like a like a bomb though the fire certainly can spread,’’ he said. “I’m sure there’ll be a professional salvage company that will come and take control of the vessel and they’ll probably try to get the fire under control before they tow a burning ship into port. I don’t think anybody would let them in.”

Burns said environmental damage will likely be minimal — provided the ship does not leak, break apart or sink as a result of the fire, he said. The Portuguese navy said Wednesday that no traces of pollution had been detected in the area.

“Should the vessel start flooding, or taking on water, or starting to sink or break apart, then you’ve got the risk of you know, fuel spill and all of that stuff being lost,” Burns said. “I know that there are highly professional organizations that are well equipped to deal with and respond to the situation and I’m sure they’re being brought to bear on that right now.”

Burns, executive director of the academy’s Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, said he was relieved to learn the crew were able to safely get off the burning vessel and were safe on land.

”As a mariner, I was glad to hear that they had made it off safely. That’s not always the case,’’ he said. “Going to sea is a dangerous and this is one of the things that that we take into account and that we live with on a daily basis when we’re out there. We try to mitigate that risk, but sometimes despite your best efforts, bad things happen.”

