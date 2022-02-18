Man arrested for allegedly hitting Boylston officer with car, fleeing

A man who allegedly struck a Boylston police officer with his car Wednesday was located and arrested on attempted murder and other charges Friday morning, State Police said.

Bryan Walker, 38, is also facing charges of assault and battery of a police officer and with a dangerous weapon, trafficking cocaine over 36 grams and reckless operation of a car among other charges, State Police said in a statement.

Walker was scheduled to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Friday.

State Police, United States Marshals and Fitchburg police found Walker and took him into custody at an apartment at 20 Wilson Ave. in Fitchburg , State Police said.

Walker allegedly fled Wednesday after members of the State Police gang unit executed a search warrant at 182 Mechanic St. in Fitchburg.

They were assisted by local police, including the Boylston officer.

Walker fled in a car before police could apprehend him. He allegedly struck the officer, who was on on foot, the statement said.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to UMass Medical Center. The officer continues to undergo treatment and testing, State Police said.

