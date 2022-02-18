Maynard’s pollinator meadow puts native species first

The meadow, located just behind ArtSpace Maynard at 63 Summer St., is also a conservation utopia for native insects and plant species that have been deemed at risk in Massachusetts.

When spring and summer arrive, visitors to the Pollinator Meadow in Maynard will find themselves immersed in a landscape of flowers, blossoming trees, and shrubs.

The Pollinator Meadow in early September with flowers in bloom, and one of the many pieces of artwork created by Artspace artists.

But this thriving ecosystem was not always there. In just 2016, the now buzzing meadow was a forgotten, rubble-strewn lot in the shadow of the former school building.

ArtSpace milliner Denise Shea and a beekeeper friend raised funds to transform the lot into a thriving garden complete with paths, sculptures and benches.

“It was kind of a situation of ‘if you build it they will come’ because there are native bees in the meadow now,” said Carolyn Wirth, a former Maynard resident and member of Friends of the Pollinator Meadow.

Wirth said the meadow is an educational resource where the community can learn about native species. The Friends are currently seeking funding to improve access by creating ADA-compliant pathways and seating. They are also creating educational information for visitors.

Originally called the Honeybee Meadow when it opened in 2016, it was renamed the Pollinator Meadow last summer after conservationists spread the word that native pollinators were on decline while the honeybee – originally from Europe -– was not in danger.

With this change, organizers committed to planting native plant species that could foster native pollinators.

The Friends of the Pollinator Meadow partnered with Robert Gegear, a professor and founder of the Gegear Lab at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he researches neuroecology and conservation of plant-pollinator interactions.

“When the public became aware of pollinator decline, there was a lot of focus on honeybees, but there’s a whole other side to this that has been virtually ignored,” Gegear said.

His research centers around native species that have been somewhat left out of the conservation conversation. He said the emphasis on colony collapse in the past has not included native pollinators, and he hopes his work can support their preservation.

“The native system is not just about bees, there’s butterflies and hummingbirds and flies and all of these animals that pollinate a diversity of native plants,” said Gegear.

His research explores the relationship between native pollinators and plants, and how they have co-evolved to help one another. These pollinator systems are “keystone interactions” that support our entire ecosystem, according to Gegear.

At the Pollinator Meadow, much of Gegear’s work involved planting species that target specific native insects. Many of the pollinators that are in need of conservation only interact with a couple of native species, so the work of planting the right ones needs to be exact.

“We’re trying to get more of the native plants that match up with what the native bees need for pollen or nectar because a lot of them only feed on one plant,” said Joyce Dwyer, a member of ArtSpace and the Friends who has lived in Maynard for 30 years. “It’s a much more finely tuned dance in nature than what I used to be aware of.”

Gegear said the plants he’s brought to the meadow have exploded the amount of native insect interactions. “There’s a very clear positive impact,” he said.

Gegear is using his research to produce a plant list that targets the species that need help. More information is available at gegearlab.weebly.com.

Partnering with organizations in Maynard, Southborough, Lincoln, and other places, Gegear has planted native species in hopes of attracting pollinators. With seed exchanges and other events, he hopes people will use the resources he’s developed in their own gardens.

“They’re seeing the species they’re targeting show up in their backyard, so they know they’re doing their part in conservation,” Gegear said. “Now there are growers in the area and some seed companies that are offering true natives, so that’s really encouraging.”

The Friends of Pollinator Meadow have hosted events at local farmers markets and elsewhere to raise awareness of their work and increase conservation efforts around the community.

“It’s really beautiful, with different kinds of bees you’re not familiar with buzzing around and doing their dance,” said Dwyer. “Hopefully it causes some other people to think about planting these species in their yard or somewhere that helps the pollinators more.”

The Friends always welcome more volunteers for weekly weeding, helping to plan outreach and education, and helping to host events. For more information and way to get involved, visit artspacemaynard.com/pollinator-meadow.





